  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-17 am EST
105.15 USD   -0.82%
09:10aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Leidos Holdings's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LDOS
BU
11/14Leidos : The government's ambitious transition to zero-emissions vehicles
AQ
11/10Leidos is No. 2 on Forbes' Best Employers for Veterans 2022
AQ
CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Leidos Holdings's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LDOS

11/17/2022 | 09:10am EST
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether certain directors and officers of Leidos Holdings Inc. (“Leidos”) (NYSE: LDOS) breached their fiduciary duties to Leidos and its shareholders. If you are a Leidos shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Leidos’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Leidos in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Leidos and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 1, 2022, Leidos announced it had received subpoenas in connection with criminal investigations into potential foreign bribery and antitrust violations.

What You Can Do

If you are a Leidos shareholder, you may have legal claims against Leidos’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 307 M - -
Net income 2022 687 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 14 490 M 14 490 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,01 $
Average target price 119,08 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger A. Krone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Cage Chief Financial Officer
Donald Kosiak Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Carlini Chief Technology Officer
Vicki Schmanske Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.19.25%14 490
ACCENTURE PLC-29.41%183 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.25%150 734
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.13%130 664
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.73%105 209
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.09%82 550