Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leidos Holdings, Inc.    LDOS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/26/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, Inc. ("Leidos" or "the Company") (NYSE: LDOS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Leidos significantly overstated the purported benefits of its acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses. The Company's products suffered from multiple defects, including faulty bomb detection systems installed at critical infrastructure points including airports and ports. The Company's financial results were significantly overstated as a result. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Leidos, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: 
The Schall Law Firm

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-reminds-investors-of-class-action-lawsuit-against-leidos-holdings-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301256815.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
01:23pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action..
PR
03/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
03/22KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Important Deadline Reminder for Leidos Hold..
PR
03/19LEIDOS  : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR, Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors..
PR
03/18LDOS INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
03/18LEIDOS  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdi..
BU
03/17KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Clas..
PR
03/17LEIDOS  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities ..
PR
03/16MOORE KUEHN, PLLC  : Encourages Investors of PLUG, WKHS, or LDOS to Contact Law ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ