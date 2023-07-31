O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Leidos Holdings Inc, código ISIN BRL1DOBDR005, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,360000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,115063854 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 05/10/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 13/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/09/2023 até 15/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Leidos Holdings Inc (Company), ISIN BRL1DOBDR005, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,360000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,115063854 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 05/10/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/09/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/09/2023 to 15/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Leidos Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 16:05:11 UTC.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. specializes in the provision of engineering, technological and scientific services. Net sales by business segment break down as follows:
- defense (57.7%): design, engineering and integration of technological solutions for intelligence, airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, maritime and land-based solutions, electronic warfare systems, and automated sensor, alarm, command and control systems, software development, cyber security solutions and data processing and analysis solutions, IT infrastructure development and integration, etc.;
- civil security (23.5%): development and integration of solutions for the protection of goods, data and digital information, solutions and systems for air traffic flow control and flight data management, vehicle and cargo inspection, explosives and radiation detection, computer security, environmental management, nuclear security, complex logistics management, etc.;
- health (18.8%): integration of complex systems and technological infrastructures for the management of data, medical information and electronic health records, provision of healthcare services, IT systems lifecycle management, research and development of biopharmaceuticals, etc.
Net sales by market are divided between the US Department of Defense and the intelligence community (49.8%), government agencies (36.6%) and commercial customers (13.6%).
The United States accounts for 91.7% of net sales.