RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a next-generation contract to provide the Defense Health Agency (DHA) with new virtual health capabilities for providers and patients. The hybrid CPIF/FFP task order was awarded by DHA's Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS). If all options are exercised, the task order has a 22-month period of performance with a total value of $180 million.

"Digital First addresses DHA's goal of better outcomes, new processes, innovation and increased standardization based on evidence," said Jason McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Military and Veterans Health Solutions, Leidos. "As part of our overall MHS GENESIS effort to enhance patient experience, we, along with Amwell, are looking forward to delivering this solution for DHA's providers and patients."

Under the contract, the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) will replace the Military Health System (MHS) Video Connect solution with Amwell's Converge™ platform. It will start at five initial sites followed by a phased enterprise roll-out. Digital First will bring new capabilities and enablement to MHS GENESIS, including digital technology. Leidos will also provide the necessary adoptions, support to change management and work processes to deliver targeted outcomes to MHS GENESIS users.

"Through our world class platform Converge, Amwell is already enabling hybrid care across the commercial marketplace," said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Amwell. "With this agreement, we are pleased to offer our unique capabilities and help improve access to quality care for MHS' community of users. We are grateful for their service and honored to have been chosen to join Leidos in supporting the Department of Defense as it seeks to adopt and extend the benefits of hybrid care to the Military Health System."

Using advanced, evidenced-based and commercially-available capabilities, LPDH is designed to rapidly deliver an advanced digital health platform to meet patients where they are. The new platform includes self-guided wellness and behavioral health support. This should enable seamless escalation to on-demand provider engagement to obtain medical care and advice from any location. Digital First will support the entire community of MHS GENESIS users, including active-duty service members, family members, retirees and health professionals across the continuum of care.

Through integrated platform solutions, Leidos and Amwell will help reduce burdens on care teams, improve the mental health and wellness of beneficiaries, help reduce healthcare costs and optimize the effective utilization of DHA's clinical resources across their global enterprise.

