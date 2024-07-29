By Paul Ziobro

Leidos recently won an $823 million task order from the Defense Information Systems Agency as part of ongoing work to transfer to a modernized operating system.

The task order is to provide operations and sustainment for the Defense Enclave Services Department of Defense Network program.

DISA is working with the Reston, Va.-based Leidos through the single-award, $11.5 billion, 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to optimize network serves for Fourth Estate Defense Agencies and Field Activities as part of the migration from legacy system to the modernized and consolidated system known as DoDNet.

The five-year task order establishes the long-term operations and sustainment construct that will expand support from slightly more than 30,000 users to more than 160,000 users. DoDNet is projected to support about 370,000 DAFA users and workstations once implementation is complete.

