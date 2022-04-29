Log in
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:03:05 pm EDT
103.51 USD   -1.45%
04/27Leidos Announces New San Diego Campus Point Facility
PR
04/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Leidos Holdings' Price Target to $132 from $118, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/07Leidos Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for May 3, 2022 at 8 a.m. (ET)
PR
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
RESTON, Va., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Leidos 

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
Duenasml@leidos.com                              

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
ir@leidos.com 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301536552.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2022
