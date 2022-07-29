Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-29 pm EDT
107.00 USD   +1.07%
04:20pLeidos Holdings Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.36 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 15
MT
04:17pLeidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07/28Leidos to Participate in The Jefferies Industrials Conference
PR
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
RESTON, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas 
(571) 526-6850
Duenasml@leidos.com                              

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
ir@leidos.com 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301596359.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2022
