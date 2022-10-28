Advanced search
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
2022-10-28
101.74 USD   +2.61%
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/28/2022
RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas 
(571) 526-6850
Duenasml@leidos.com                              

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
ir@leidos.com 

 

