Leidos Partnership successfully deploys Federal EHR to 100% of DOD facilities worldwide

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully deployed the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system – which the Department of Defense calls MHS GENESIS – at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (Lovell FHCC) as part of a first-of-its-kind joint Department of Defense (DOD)-Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) EHR implementation. After nearly two dozen wave deployments over the last five years, the Lovell FHCC deployment achieves 100% deployment to all DOD garrison facilities worldwide. Additionally, the Lovell FHCC deployment is the first time DOD and VA deployed the Federal EHR together at the same site.

"We're proud to lead with our partners to successfully deploy the Federal EHR at Lovell FHCC," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil sector president. "The Federal EHR is now 100% deployed to all DOD military treatment facilities globally, making it the world's largest EHR system implementation. We look forward to benefits the Federal EHR can bring to both providers and patients at Lovell FHCC and other joint sites moving forward."

In collaboration with DOD, VA, the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) office, and Oracle Health, the deployment added nearly 1,200 DOD and 2,000 VA clinicians, providers and other end-users at Lovell FHCC in North Chicago, Illinois, which is the most integrated joint sharing site that serves both DOD and VA patient populations. It provides care to 75,000 patients annually, including Service members, Veterans and other beneficiaries. Lovell FHCC also cares for the nearly 50,000 Navy recruits preparing for military service at Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes. At this complex site, the deployment provides opportunities to streamline care for all DOD and VA beneficiaries.

The Leidos team designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new EHR system, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems since 2015. With this latest Lovell FHCC deployment, the Federal EHR is now operational at over 3,890 locations worldwide with over 197,200 end-users serving more than 9.5 million beneficiaries.

"The Federal EHR deployment at Lovell FHCC is a landmark collaboration between the site, DOD, VA, FEHRM, the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health, and Oracle Health," said Mr. Bill Tinston, FEHRM Director. "By bringing the Federal EHR to Lovell FHCC, clinicians no longer toggle between two systems; instead, the patient record is available in the single, common federal EHR."

Mr. Chris Ruefer, Acting Program Executive Officer for Defense Healthcare Management Systems, noted, "I am extremely proud of how the DOD and VA worked together. Our combined team is here to provide the best health care technology to our service members, Veterans, and their families. Completing DOD deployment is a huge accomplishment in support of that mission."

The FHCC Federal EHR deployment marks the final DOD wave deployment and represents a key step in achieving full deployment to the VA. The Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and the Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have also deployed the Federal EHR, with other federal agencies planned to follow later in 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners – Leidos, Oracle Health, Accenture Federal Services and Henry Schein One – along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other agencies.

