Leidos : Press Release Download Press Release

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, estimates of our future growth and financial and operating performance, including future revenues, adjusted EBITDA margins, diluted EPS (including on a non-GAAP basis), and cash flows provided by operating activities, as well as statements about our business contingency plans, uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments, the impact of COVID-19 and related actions taken to prevent its spread, our contract awards, strategy, planned investments, sustainability goals and our future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions, dispositions, and cash flow conversion. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate.

Actual performance and results may differ materially from those results anticipated by our guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for facility closures, re-evaluation of U.S. government spending levels and priorities, delay of new contract awards, supply chain impacts, airline travel levels, our ability to recover costs under contracts, insurance challenges, uncertainty regarding the efficacy of vaccines against variants, booster vaccinations, or the lack of public acceptance of vaccines and low vaccination rates, and laws and regulations with respect to vaccinations; changes to our reputation and relationships with government agencies, developments in the U.S. government defense budget, including budget reductions, implementation of spending limits or changes in budgetary priorities; delays in the U.S. government budget process or approval of raises to the debt ceiling; delays in the U.S. government contract procurement process or the award of contracts or our ability to win contracts; delays or loss of contracts as a result of competitor protests; changes in U.S. government procurement rules, regulations and practices; changes in interest rates and inflation, and other market factors out of our control, including general economic and political conditions; our compliance with various U.S. government and other government procurement rules and regulations; governmental reviews, audits and investigations of Leidos; our reliance on information technology spending by hospitals/healthcare organizations, infrastructure investments by industrial and natural resources organizations and other customer investments related to our business; our ability to attract, train and retain skilled employees, including our management team, and to obtain security clearances for our employees; the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate costs associated with our firm-fixed-price and other contracts as well as our ability to realize as revenues the full amount of our backlog; cybersecurity, data security or other security threats, systems failures or other disruptions of our business; resolution of legal and other disputes with our customers and others or legal or regulatory compliance issues; our ability to effectively acquire businesses and make investments and any related contingencies or liabilities to which we may become subject; our ability to maintain relationships with prime contractors, subcontractors and joint venture partners; our ability to manage performance and other risks related to customer contracts, including complex engineering projects; our ability to obtain necessary components and materials to perform our contracts, including semiconductors and related equipment, on reasonable terms or at all; the failure of our inspection or detection systems to detect threats; changes in business conditions that could impact business investments and/or recorded goodwill or the value of other long-lived assets; the adequacy of our insurance programs designed to protect us from significant product or other liability claims; our ability to manage risks associated with our international business; our ability to declare future dividends or repurchase our stock based on our earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors, including compliance with applicable laws and contractual agreements; changes in accounting, U.S. or foreign tax, export or other laws, regulations, and policies and their interpretation or application; and our ability to execute our business plan and long-term management initiatives effectively and to overcome these and other known and unknown risks that we face.