LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
93.805 USD   -9.63%
LEIDOS : Q4 Download Presentation Q4 2020
PU
LEIDOS : Q4 2020 At-a-GlanceDownload Q4 2020 At-a-Glance
PU
SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
Leidos : Q4 2020 At-a-GlanceDownload Q4 2020 At-a-Glance

02/23/2021 | 11:58am EST
LEIDOS AT A GLANCE

2020 Highlights

Making the world safer, healthier and more efﬁcient

Strategic Priorities

Leveraging our scale to increase proﬁtability and cash generation

Executing on our growth strategy to expand our portfolio of solutions and broaden our customer base Continuing to lead in the integration and application of information technology, engineering, and science

Driving Strong Financial Results

$12.3B

REVENUES10.8% yoy

$4.36

DILUTED EPS

10.8%

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

$5.83

NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

New Business Highlights

$17.8B

TOTAL 2020 NET BOOKINGS

1.4

BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO

NAVAL INFORMATION WARFARE SYSTEMS COMMAND

NEXT GENERATION ENTERPRISE NETWORK SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $7.7B

Leidos will unify, operate, and maintain the shore-based networks and data management for the Department of the Navy's (DON) Program Executive Ofﬁce Digital to improve capability and service under one enterprise network construct.

DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY GLOBAL NETWORK MANAGEMENT - OPERATIONS TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $6.5B

Awarded a follow-on prime contract to continue managing the Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network (DoDIN/ DISN), a series of interconnected networks and computer systems that serve as the backbone of the Department of Defense's command and control systems.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

HANFORD SITE WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CLEANUP SUPPORT TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $4B

Leidos will provide infrastructure and site services necessary to accomplish critical waste management and continued environmental cleanup of the Hanford Site, which once served as a government complex that manufactured large quantities of plutonium.

Leidos does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins (non-GAAP) or non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difﬁculty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary signiﬁcantly based on actual events, Leidos is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income and diluted EPS being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA margins (non-GAAP) and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED]

(in millions, except per share amounts)

The following tables present the reconciliation for the non-GAAP measure identiﬁed above to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Year Ended January 1, 2021

As reported

Acquisition, integration and restruc-turing costsAmorti-zation of acquired intangiblesAmortiza-tion of eq-uity method investmentAcquisition related ﬁnancing costsLoss on debt modiﬁ-cationAsset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results

Operating income Non-operating expense, net Income before income taxes Income tax expense(1)

  • $ 998

    $

    (217)

    39 -

    • $ 195 -

      $

      2 -

      $

      -

      $

      5

  • 781

    39

    • 195

      2

      5

  • (152)

    (10)

    • (49)

      (1)

      (1)

      - 31 31 (8)

      $

      12 - 12 (3)

      • $ 1,246 (181) 1,065 (224)

        Net income

  • 629

    Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

    1

    29 -

    • 146

      -

      1 -

      4 -

      23 9 841

      - - 1

      Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

  • $ 628

    $

    29

    • $ 146

      $

      1

      $

      4

      $

      23

      $

      9

      • $ 840

        Diluted EPS attributable to Leidos common stockholders

  • $ 4.36

  • $ 0.20

  • $ 1.01

  • $ 0.01

  • $ 0.03

  • $ 0.16

  • $ 0.06

  • $ 5.83

Diluted shares

144

144

144

144

144

144

144

144

(1) Calculaon uses an esmated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments.

Year Ended January 1, 2021

As reported

Acquisition, integration and restruc-turing costsAmorti-zation of acquired intangiblesAmortiza-tion of eq-uity method investmentAcquisition related ﬁnancing costsLoss on debt modiﬁ-cationAsset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results

Income before income taxes Depreciation expense Amortization of intangibles

$

781 84 198

$

Amortization of equity method investment

Interest expense, net

2 179

39 - - - -

  • $ 195

$

2

$

5

$

31

  • $ 12

    • $ 1,065

      - - - - - 84

      (195) - - - - 3

      - -

      (2)

      -

      -

      (5)

      - -

      - -

      - 174

      EBITDA

      • $ 1,244

        $

        39

        $

        -

        $

        -

        $

        -

        $

        31

  • $ 12

  • $ 1,326

    EBITDA margin

    • 10.1 %

    10.8 %

Disclaimer

Leidos Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 435 M - -
Net income 2020 618 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 14 773 M 14 773 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 99,3%
