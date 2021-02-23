Leidos : Q4 2020 At-a-GlanceDownload Q4 2020 At-a-Glance

LEIDOS AT A GLANCE
2020 Highlights
Making the world safer, healthier and more efﬁcient
Strategic Priorities
Leveraging our scale to increase proﬁtability and cash generation
Executing on our growth strategy to expand our portfolio of solutions and broaden our customer base Continuing to lead in the integration and application of information technology, engineering, and science
Driving Strong Financial Results
$12.3B
REVENUES10.8% yoy
$4.36
DILUTED EPS
10.8%
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
$5.83
NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS
New Business Highlights
$17.8B
TOTAL 2020 NET BOOKINGS
1.4
BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO
NAVAL INFORMATION WARFARE SYSTEMS COMMAND
NEXT GENERATION ENTERPRISE NETWORK SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $7.7B
Leidos will unify, operate, and maintain the shore-based networks and data management for the Department of the Navy's (DON) Program Executive Ofﬁce Digital to improve capability and service under one enterprise network construct.
DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY GLOBAL NETWORK MANAGEMENT - OPERATIONS TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $6.5B
Awarded a follow-on prime contract to continue managing the Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network (DoDIN/ DISN), a series of interconnected networks and computer systems that serve as the backbone of the Department of Defense's command and control systems.
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
HANFORD SITE WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CLEANUP SUPPORT TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF $4B
Leidos will provide infrastructure and site services necessary to accomplish critical waste management and continued environmental cleanup of the Hanford Site, which once served as a government complex that manufactured large quantities of plutonium.
Leidos does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins (non-GAAP) or non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difﬁculty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary signiﬁcantly based on actual events, Leidos is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income and diluted EPS being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA margins (non-GAAP) and non-GAAP diluted EPS.
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED]
(in millions, except per share amounts)
The following tables present the reconciliation for the non-GAAP measure identiﬁed above to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
Year Ended January 1, 2021
As reported
Acquisition, integration and restruc-turing costsAmorti-zation of acquired intangiblesAmortiza-tion of eq-uity method investmentAcquisition related ﬁnancing costsLoss on debt modiﬁ-cationAsset impairment charges
Non-GAAP results
Operating income Non-operating expense, net Income before income taxes Income tax expense(1)
(1) Calculaon uses an esmated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments.
Year Ended January 1, 2021
As reported
Acquisition, integration and restruc-turing costsAmorti-zation of acquired intangiblesAmortiza-tion of eq-uity method investmentAcquisition related ﬁnancing costsLoss on debt modiﬁ-cationAsset impairment charges
Non-GAAP results
Income before income taxes Depreciation expense Amortization of intangibles
$
781 84 198
$
Amortization of equity method investment
Interest expense, net
2 179
39 - - - -
$
2
$
5
$
31
-
$ 12
-
$ 1,065
- - - - - 84
(195) - - - - 3
- -
(2)
-
-
(5)
- -
- -
- 174
EBITDA
-
$ 1,244
$
39
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
31
-
$ 12
-
$ 1,326
EBITDA margin
10.8 %