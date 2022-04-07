Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/06 04:02:54 pm EDT
107.48 USD   +0.26%
Leidos Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for May 3, 2022 at 8 a.m. (ET)

04/07/2022 | 08:06am EDT
RESTON, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending April 1, 2022.  The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on May 3, 2022.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date:              May 3, 2022

Time:              8 a.m. (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:   

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:          

A telephone playback of the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on May 3, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 10, 2022.  The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415) and entering conference ID 13728784. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
571.526.6850
Duenasml@leidos.com

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
571.526.6124
ir@leidos.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-for-may-3-2022-at-8-am-et-301519755.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2022
