Leidos : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Nov. 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. (ET)

09/23/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its third quarter financial results for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020.  The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Nov. 2, 2020.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date:              Nov. 2, 2020

Time:              8 a.m. (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:   

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:          

A telephone playback of the third quarter earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Nov. 2, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 9, 2020.  The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13710584. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.  

Media contact:
Melissa Dueñas
571.526.6850
Duenasml@leidos.com

Investor Relations:
Peter Berl
571.526.7582
ir@leidos.com

 

