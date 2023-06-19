Leidos and Aalyria joining forces to revolutionize security and resiliency of complex global scale critical networks

RESTON, Va., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, and Aalyria, a new enterprise in advanced networking and communications, announced today that they will join forces to integrate Aalyria's Spacetime networking technology with Leidos' global-scale network management and protection solutions for critical government missions. By integrating Spacetime into new and existing solutions, the companies are developing multi-domain mission infrastructure capabilities that are secure, resilient and capable of spanning air, land, sea and space.

Leidos has begun simulating the large-scale critical nation-state networks it helps manage, such as the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Defense Information Systems Network (DISN), using Aalyria's unique technology with the aim of developing an operational decision support and orchestration solution for the companies' government customers.

"Leveraging the capabilities of both organizations, our strategic relationship with Aalyria centers around combining Aalyria's advanced Spacetime networking technology with our global-scale network management and protection capabilities," said Chad Haferbier, Leidos vice president of multidomain operations solutions. "Leidos' proven national security experience, paired with Aalyria's leading-edge technology, will deliver operational advantages to strengthen U.S. and allied national security through joint multi-domain operations (MDO) solutions. We look forward to combining our joint capabilities to provide intrinsic resilience and an open architecture approach."

"Aalyria and Leidos together solving national security challenges is exactly what the nation needs. Our all-domain network orchestration platform combined with Leidos' world class, time-tested integration of technology solutions gives America the edge," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. "We're excited to team with Leidos to strengthen our national security interests. Spacetime can do things that people have long dreamed about but never thought possible. This collaboration with Leidos will help us integrate Spacetime into more systems and solutions, ultimately realizing a complete cJADC2 capability."

As a Systems Integrator, Leidos will utilize its enterprise-scale development capabilities and engineering expertise to integrate Aalyria's advanced network routing software platform, Spacetime, with Department of Defense enterprise IT network orchestration and tactical terrestrial, airborne and space-based data links. Leidos is leveraging its deep domain and technology experience in key areas, including cyber, to develop unique complements to the Spacetime platform.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Aalyria

Aalyria emerged as an independent company in September 2022 after acquiring key technologies developed over nearly a decade at Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The company is revolutionizing communications by enabling the orchestration and management of hyper-fast, ultra-secure, and highly complex communications networks that span land, sea, air, and space. Aalyria is collaborating with a range of partners, including the Defense Innovation Unit, Rivada Space Networks, and Anduril. For more information, visit www.aalyria.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

