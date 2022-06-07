Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 03:58:56 pm EDT
106.99 USD   +1.01%
02:32pLEIDOS : and NATS join NAV CANADA to deliver Intelligent Approach Technology at Toronto Pearson Airport
PU
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to reality
07:02aBarclays Downgrades Leidos Holdings to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $105
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leidos : and NATS join NAV CANADA to deliver Intelligent Approach Technology at Toronto Pearson Airport

06/07/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NAV CANADA becomes the first Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in North America to deploy time-based spacing system

(Reston, Va.) June 7, 2022 - Leidos, in collaboration with air navigation service provider NAV CANADA and its UK counterpart NATS, has successfully teamed up to deploy Intelligent Approach technology at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The new technology will help improve the airport's tactical capacity in all weather conditions and reduce delays, fuel burn and CO2 emissions.

Graham Emmons, Vice President, Managing Director Civil UK at Leidos, said: "The collaboration on the Toronto deployment through the pandemic is testament to our partnership with NATS and the resilience of all those involved. We look forward to a successful and continued relationship with NAV CANADA."

Developed jointly by NATS and Leidos, the Intelligent Approach works by dynamically calculating the optimum time between arriving aircraft based on their type and the prevailing weather conditions. This allows airports to maintain runway capacity in strong headwinds by safely reducing the space between arrivals when the use of set distances would otherwise result in a reduced landing rate.

Guy Adams, NATS Strategy and Commercial Director, said: "Delivering Intelligent Approach for Toronto during a global pandemic has been an enormous team effort across NAV CANADA, NATS and Leidos. As the industry now begins to recover from the impact of COVID-19, it has never been more important for airports to make the very best of their existing infrastructure. I look forward to Intelligent Approach delivering even better on time performance and operational resilience at Canada's busiest airport."

Mark Cooper, Vice President, Chief Technology and Information Officer, NAV CANADA, said: "NAV CANADA continues to collaborate with key partners, such as NATS and Leidos, to bring about the innovations to our processes and systems, such as the Intelligent Approach at Toronto Pearson, that we need to increase our operational efficiency and effectiveness."

Intelligent Approach was first introduced at Heathrow Airport in 2015, where the use of time-based separation, as a way of maintaining the landing rate, has cut headwind related delays by 62%. NATS and Leidos are also working with Dutch air traffic service provider, LVNL, to support the deployment of Intelligent Approach for Schiphol Airport.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About NATS

NATS is the UK's principal air navigation services provider and is split into two main businesses, which provide two distinct services:

  • NATS (En Route) plc (NERL) - the regulated business, which provides air traffic management services to aircraft within UK airspace and over the eastern part of the North Atlantic; and
  • NATS (Services) Ltd (NSL) - the unregulated business, which provides air traffic control services at many of the UK's major airports (13 civil and 7 military airfields) and other airports overseas.

NATS provides leading aerodrome, data, engineering, capacity, efficiency and environmental performance solutions to customers worldwide, including airports, airlines, air traffic service providers and governments.

NATS handled 661,000 flights in the UK in the last financial year (2020/21), a reduction of 73% reflecting Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

For more information visit the NATS website at www.nats.aero

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

Disclaimer

Leidos Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:32pLEIDOS : and NATS join NAV CANADA to deliver Intelligent Approach Technology at Toronto Pe..
PU
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to reality
07:02aBarclays Downgrades Leidos Holdings to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $10..
MT
05:48aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National Grid, Starbucks...
06/06KULR Technology Inks Major Funding Deal; Positions Company For Exponential 2H 2022 Grow..
AQ
06/03Darrell K. Williams on becoming Hampton University's next president
AQ
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Leidos Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions C..
CI
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Leidos Holdings, Inc. Presents at Jefferies Virtual IT Services Summit, Jun-0..
CI
05/31INSIDER SELL : Leidos Holdings
MT
05/31Leidos Unit Secures $1.7 Billion Contracts to Provide Medical Disability Examination Se..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 189 M - -
Net income 2022 727 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 14 475 M 14 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 105,92 $
Average target price 118,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger A. Krone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Cage Chief Financial Officer
Donald Kosiak Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Carlini Chief Technology Officer
Vicki Schmanske Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.19.15%14 475
ACCENTURE PLC-26.49%193 016
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.22%161 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%91 700
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.95%82 468
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 125