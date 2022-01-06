Leidos names Terry Phillips as Chief Security Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Terry Phillips as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer (CSO). Phillips will be responsible for leading, managing and directing the activities of the Leidos Global Security Organization. He will also oversee the company's compliance with U.S. and foreign government national security standards.

"Terry has managed some of the Department of Defense's most sensitive capabilities, technologies and operations and we're thrilled to welcome him to Leidos," said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations. "His decades of experience will be instrumental as we look to bolster our corporate global security strategy."

Prior to joining Leidos, Phillips served as Executive Director of the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations Office of Special Projects. His primary responsibility consisted of managing global enterprise security strategies for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and select Department of Defense (DOD) Special Access Programs (SAP). In that role, Phillips led the protection of annual obligations of $30 Billion supporting classified research, development, testing and production. Phillips also served as the Director of Counterintelligence for the United States European Command – directing counterintelligence strategy and operations for 53 countries in Europe, Caucasus and Levant.

Phillips holds Masters' degrees in Education Administration and National Resource Strategies from Chapman University and National Defense University, respectively. He earned his Bachelor's degree in mathematics from Auburn University and is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for service in Kirkuk, Iraq.

