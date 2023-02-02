Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:51 2023-02-01 pm EST
97.83 USD   -1.02%
08:02aLeidos to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
PR
02/01Leidos Holdings Introduces New Version of Zero Trust Readiness Level Tool Suite to Advance Government Security Standards
MT
02/01Leidos Introduces Zero Trust Tool Suite to Advance Government Security Standards
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leidos to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

02/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 15, 2023, from 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, will participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials conference being held in Arlington, VA.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on February 15, 2023, at 2:05 p.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:




Media contact:

Investor Relations:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

Stuart Davis

571.526.6850

571.526.6124

Duenasml@leidos.com

 ir@leidos.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-cowen-44th-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-301737136.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:02aLeidos to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conferen..
PR
02/01Leidos Holdings Introduces New Version of Zero Trust Readiness Level Tool Suite to Adva..
MT
02/01Leidos Introduces Zero Trust Tool Suite to Advance Government Security Standards
PR
02/01Leidos Introduces Zero Trust Tool Suite to Advance Government Security Standards
CI
01/31Leidos Recognized as ServiceNow Americas' 2023 Premier Partner of the Year
PR
01/25Leidos Taps Srini Iyer as Chief Technology Officer for the Health Group
PR
01/25Leidos Holdings, Inc. Appoints Srini N. Iyer as New Chief Technology Officer Its Health..
CI
01/23Leidos Wins $1.5 Billion Task Orders to Support Social Security Administration
MT
01/23Leidos Awarded Task Orders Totaling $1.5 Billion to Support Social Security Administrat..
PR
01/23Leidos Wins Task Orders Totaling $1.5 Billion to Support Social Security Administration
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations