Leidos to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 15, 2023, from 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, will participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials conference being held in Arlington, VA.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on February 15, 2023, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact: Investor Relations: Melissa Lee Dueñas Stuart Davis 571.526.6850 571.526.6124 Duenasml@leidos.com ir@leidos.com

