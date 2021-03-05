Log in
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/05/2021 | 01:40pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (“Leidos” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LDOS) for for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Leidos significantly overstated the purported benefits of its acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection & Automation businesses. The Company’s products suffered from multiple defects, including faulty bomb detection systems installed at critical infrastructure points including airports and ports. The Company’s financial results were significantly overstated as a result. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Leidos, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 875 M - -
Net income 2021 750 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 12 640 M 12 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger A. Krone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Corbett Reagan Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Donald Kosiak Chief Medical Officer
Steve Hull Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Carlini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.-15.26%12 640
ACCENTURE PLC-5.44%156 656
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%155 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%107 330
INFOSYS LIMITED5.94%77 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.97%73 182
