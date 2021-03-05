Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leidos Holdings, Inc.    LDOS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investors

03/05/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Leidos Holdings, Inc. (“Leidos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDOS) securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Leidos investors have until May 3, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (“Spruce Point”) published a research report, alleging, among other things that “Leidos is potentially covering up at least $100m of fictitious sales, mischaracterizing $355 - $367m of international revenue.” The report also alleged that the Company was “concealing numerous product defects from investors, notably faulty explosive detection systems at airports and borders.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.58, or 2.4%, to close at $105.22 per share on February 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On February 23, 2021, Leidos announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported $89 million revenue related to the SD&A businesses for the fourth quarter, meaning that after two full quarters, the acquisition generated only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of projected $500 million sales. The Company expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.

On February 24, 2021, Spruce Point highlighted that Leidos had “materially expanded” the risk disclosures in its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Spruce Point tweeted: “We believe it is validating all the major points of our report.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.13, or 3.3%, to close at $90.38 per share on February 24, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the purported benefits of the Company’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) that Leidos’ products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Leidos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 3, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Leidos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
11:01aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
03/04LDOS CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Leidos Holdings Insider Reports Option Conversion Extending 90-..
MT
03/03LEIDOS  : BofA Securities Adjusts Leidos Holdings' Price Target to $125 From $12..
MT
03/02LEIDOS  : Partnership delivers MHS GENESIS health record to Naval Medical Center..
PU
03/01LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Hold..
BU
03/01CAE  : to Buy L3Harris's Military-Training Business
DJ
02/28CAE Nears Deal to Buy L3Harris's Military-Training Business
DJ
02/26S&P 500 Posts 2.45% Weekly Drop But Ends February With 2.6% Monthly Gain
MT
02/26BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC  : Notifies Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 875 M - -
Net income 2021 750 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 12 640 M 12 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 114,82 $
Last Close Price 89,08 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger A. Krone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Corbett Reagan Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Donald Kosiak Chief Medical Officer
Steve Hull Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Carlini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.-15.26%12 640
ACCENTURE PLC-5.44%156 656
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%155 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%107 330
INFOSYS LIMITED5.94%77 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.97%73 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ