Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDOS   US5253271028

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-15 pm EDT
92.40 USD   -0.58%
09/14LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13LEIDOS : What to expect at next week's Air, Space & Cyber Conference
AQ
09/07Leidos to Participate in The Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Leidos Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-15-2022 02:35 PM

09/15/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Okay. We're going to get rolling here. Welcome, everybody. My name is Matt Sharpe. I'm Morgan Stanley's government services and technology analyst. And just before we get going here, I do have to...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
09/14LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13LEIDOS : What to expect at next week's Air, Space & Cyber Conference
AQ
09/07Leidos to Participate in The Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
09/06New tech will help airports survive surging air travel
AQ
09/06KULR Technology Is Bullish About Q3, Q4, And All of 2023; Expansion Into New Markets Su..
AQ
08/30Leidos to Design Future Medium Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
AQ
08/30RBC Capital Initiates Coverage on Leidos With Sector Perform, $106 Price Target
MT
08/30KULR Technology Is A Large-Cap Stock In A Microcap Body; Here's Why Investors Should ta..
AQ
08/29LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Leidos will contribute to a 'go' for the Artemis I launch; NASA's Space Launch System (..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 241 M - -
Net income 2022 697 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 12 616 M 12 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 92,40 $
Average target price 117,62 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger A. Krone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Cage Chief Financial Officer
Donald Kosiak Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Carlini Chief Technology Officer
Vicki Schmanske Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.4.54%12 690
ACCENTURE PLC-32.81%176 184
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.53%143 703
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.91%97 430
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.84%77 890
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.56%63 333