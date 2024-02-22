EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.02.2024 / 16:21 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/



