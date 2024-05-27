EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 2. Interim announcement

27.05.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 2. Interim announcement



Nassau/Germany, 27 May 2024 – In the period from 21 May 2024 up to and including 22 May 2024, a number of 2,582 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

21 May 2024 1,284 17.7243 22 May 2024 1,298 18.0000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 22 May 2024 amounts to a number of 6.080 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

