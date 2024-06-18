EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Correction of a release from 14/06/2024, 17:19 CET/CEST - Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

18.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 14.06.2024

1. Details of issuer
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13 Jun 2024 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.01421 % 10,000,000
Previous publication 4.97 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
501,4215.01421 % %


Language: English
