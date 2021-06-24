Log in
DGAP-PVR : Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/24/2021 | 11:19am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft 
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-24 / 17:17 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
On 24 June 2021, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain, sent the following notification pursuant to 
Sec. 43 (1) WpHG to Leifheit AG: 
'Dear Sir or Madam, 
By voting rights notification dated 17 June 2021 (as amended on 21 June 2021), Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, 
S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified that on 14 June 2021 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 15% of the 
voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds 
no voting rights in Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC. 
In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows: 
 1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate trading profits. 
 2.  Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire 
    further voting rights within the next twelve months. 
 3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of 
    members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit. 
 4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction 
    opportunities, Alantra EQMC would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing relevant 
    changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy. 
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.42% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led 
to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of the funds 
managed by Alantra EQMC.' 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft 
              Leifheitstraße 1 
              56377 Nassau 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leifheit-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1211828 2021-06-24

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211828&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2021 16,0 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net Debt 2021 18,9 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 429 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,10 €
Average target price 50,67 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henner Rinsche Chief Executive Officer
Marco Keul Chief Financial Officer
Günter Blaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Iraeta Munduate Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Standke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.60%517
THE CLOROX COMPANY-14.46%21 482
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-3.77%20 368
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-32.11%13 192
LION CORPORATION-22.94%5 049
WD-40 COMPANY-4.39%3 482