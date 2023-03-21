Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal, turnover and earnings forecast for financial year 2023

Nassau/Germany, 21 March 2023 – At its meeting today, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) decided the dividend proposal for the previous financial year based on the preliminary, unaudited financial statements 2022 of Leifheit AG and Leifheit Group and resolved the forecast for the current financial year 2023.
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 7 June 2023 (dividend for business year 2021: 1.05 EUR). Based on the good liquidity situation of the company and a free cash flow of EUR 8.8 million generated in 2022, Leifheit is continuing its shareholder-oriented dividend policy despite the challenging economic conditions.
In the current financial year, the Leifheit Group is again up against difficult market conditions. It is to be expected that the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing concerns about inflation will continue to have a noticeable impact on economic development and consumer demand. At the same time, high procurement costs and energy prices continue to put pressure on earnings development of the Group.
In the light of this, the Board of Management resolved the forecast for the 2023 financial year and expects a slight year-on-year decline in Group turnover (2022: EUR 251.5 million). The Management Board also expects positive Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the lower single-digit million Euro range (2022: EUR 2.8 million).
Leifheit will publish the final figures for financial year 2022 with the full annual report on 29 March 2023.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
