  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Leifheit AG
  News
  Summary
    LEI   DE0006464506

LEIFHEIT AG

(LEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:36:06 2023-03-21 am EDT
16.50 EUR   -1.79%
07:29aLeifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Dividend proposal, turnover and earnings forecast for financial year 2023
EQ
02/24Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Preliminary figures for financial year 2022
EQ
2022Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal, turnover and earnings forecast for financial year 2023

03/21/2023 | 07:29am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal, turnover and earnings forecast for financial year 2023

21-March-2023 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nassau/Germany, 21 March 2023 – At its meeting today, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) decided the dividend proposal for the previous financial year based on the preliminary, unaudited financial statements 2022 of Leifheit AG and Leifheit Group and resolved the forecast for the current financial year 2023.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 7 June 2023 (dividend for business year 2021: 1.05 EUR). Based on the good liquidity situation of the company and a free cash flow of EUR 8.8 million generated in 2022, Leifheit is continuing its shareholder-oriented dividend policy despite the challenging economic conditions.

In the current financial year, the Leifheit Group is again up against difficult market conditions. It is to be expected that the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing concerns about inflation will continue to have a noticeable impact on economic development and consumer demand. At the same time, high procurement costs and energy prices continue to put pressure on earnings development of the Group.

In the light of this, the Board of Management resolved the forecast for the 2023 financial year and expects a slight year-on-year decline in Group turnover (2022: EUR 251.5 million). The Management Board also expects positive Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the lower single-digit million Euro range (2022: EUR 2.8 million).

Leifheit will publish the final figures for financial year 2022 with the full annual report on 29 March 2023.

 

Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218

21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1588135

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1588135  21-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
