Leifheit : Annual financial report 2022

annual savings per 4-person household from avoiding the use of electric dryers
To our shareholders
C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t
C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s
F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n
Save money and protect the climate
Leifheit Group Annual report 2022
with Leifheit's electricity savers.
Products for efficient laundry drying without electricity not only reduce CO2, but are also good for the wallet. On average, 14%1 of domestic electricity is used for washing and drying laundry - an additional and unnecessary burden on household budgets. By avoiding the cost of using an electric dryer, afour-personhousehold can save up to € 200 a year!
Twenty million households in Germany alone could save 3 million tonnes of CO2 annually by switching from electric tumble dryers to Leifheit's energy-saving Linomatic rotary dryers or Pegasus drying racks. That's equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 2 million cars. It also protects fabrics by exposing fibres to less heat and friction, so that clothes and other items last longer.
Leifheit's patented Linomatic series of rotary dryers offers plenty of space for numerous items of clothing, and the lines are protected from the weather. The Pegasus range includes fold-out drying racks for almost all spaces and requirements. Durable, robust and functional, they can withstand wind and weather while saving energy and money - just like the rotary dryers.
1 Source: co2online.de
To our shareholders
C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t
C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s
F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n
Key figures of the Group
Annual report 2022
2021
Turnover
Group
m€
288.3
Household
m€
230.8
Wellbeing
m€
25.5
Private Label
m€
32.0
Profitability
Gross margin
%
42.3
Cash flow from operating activities
m€
16.4
Free cash flow
m€
9.6
Foreign currency result
m€
1.2
EBIT
m€
20.1
EBIT margin
%
7.0
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
m€
19.3
Net result for the period
m€
14.2
Net return on turnover
%
4.9
Return on equity
%
12.7
Return on total capital
%
5.9
ROCE
%
13.8
Share
Net result for the period per share1
€
1.49
Free cash flow per share1
€
1.00
Dividend per share
€
1.05
Employees at the end of the year
People
1,080
Investments
m€
7.3
Depreciation and amortisation
m€
7.8
Balance sheet total
m€
238.8
Equity
m€
111.3
Equity ratio
%
46.6
Not including repurchased treasury shares.
Dividend proposal.
2022
251.5
204.2
16.1
31.2
38.7
14.0
8.8
2.9
2.8
1.1
2.3
1.2
0.5
1.1
0.6
1.8
0.13
0.92
0.70 2
1,063
5.4
7.5
216.1
112.5
52.0
Change
12.8%
11.5%
36.8%
2.7%
3.6 pps
14.7%
8.2%
100.0%
86.2%
5.9 pps
88.1%
91.5%
4.4 pps
11.6 pps
5.3 pps
12.0 pps
91.3%
8.0%
33.3%
1.6%
25.9%
4.0%
9.5%
1.0%
5.4 pps
m€ 251.5
turnover 2022
m€ 2.8
EBIT 2022
m€ 8.8
free cash flow
1,063
employees
Leifheit Group
003
To our shareholders
Content
Leifheit Group Annual report 2022
C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t
C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s
F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n
To our shareholders
Consolidated financial statements
005
Leifheit Group
056
Statement of comprehensive income
009
Foreword of the Board of Management
057
Balance sheet
012
Report of the Supervisory Board
058
Statement of changes in equity
016
The Leifheit share
059
Statement of cash flow
060
Notes
Combined management report
Further information
020
Foundations of the Group
025
Economic environment
101
Responsibility statement
028
Net assets, financial position and
102
Auditor's report
results of operations of the Group
109
Key figures 5-year history
038
Non-financial performance indicators
110
Information, Disclaimer, Financial calendar, Legal notice
Opportunities and risks report
Group forecast
Legal information
Notes to the annual financial statements of Leifheit AG (HGB)
004
To o u r s h a re h o l d e r s
C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t
Leifheit Group
Our mission
We make
C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s