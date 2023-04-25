Leifheit : Annual financial report 2022

with Leifheit's electricity savers.

Products for efficient laundry drying without electricity not only reduce CO2, but are also good for the wallet. On average, 14%1 of domestic electricity is used for washing and drying laundry - an additional and unnecessary burden on household budgets. By avoiding the cost of using an electric dryer, a four-personhousehold can save up to € 200 a year!

Twenty million households in Germany alone could save 3 million tonnes of CO2 annually by switching from electric tumble dryers to Leifheit's energy-saving Linomatic rotary dryers or Pegasus drying racks. That's equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 2 million cars. It also protects fabrics by exposing fibres to less heat and friction, so that clothes and other items last longer.

Leifheit's patented Linomatic series of rotary dryers offers plenty of space for numerous items of clothing, and the lines are protected from the weather. The Pegasus range includes fold-out drying racks for almost all spaces and requirements. Durable, robust and functional, they can withstand wind and weather while saving energy and money - just like the rotary dryers.

