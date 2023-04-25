Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Leifheit AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEI   DE0006464506

LEIFHEIT AG

(LEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:12:06 2023-04-25 am EDT
16.28 EUR   +0.15%
05:08aLeifheit : Annual financial report 2022
PU
03/29Leifheit : Investor and analyst's presentation FY 2022
PU
03/29Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Final figures for financial year 2022
EQ
Leifheit : Annual financial report 2022

04/25/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Annual report 2022

Up to

€ 200

annual savings per 4-person household from avoiding the use of electric dryers

To our shareholders

C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t

C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s

F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n

Save money and protect the climate

Leifheit Group Annual report 2022

with Leifheit's electricity savers.

Products for efficient laundry drying without electricity not only reduce CO2, but are also good for the wallet. On average, 14%1 of domestic electricity is used for washing and drying laundry - an additional and unnecessary burden on household budgets. By avoiding the cost of using an electric dryer, a four-personhousehold can save up to € 200 a year!

Twenty million households in Germany alone could save 3 million tonnes of CO2 annually by switching from electric tumble dryers to Leifheit's energy-saving Linomatic rotary dryers or Pegasus drying racks. That's equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 2 million cars. It also protects fabrics by exposing fibres to less heat and friction, so that clothes and other items last longer.

Leifheit's patented Linomatic series of rotary dryers offers plenty of space for numerous items of clothing, and the lines are protected from the weather. The Pegasus range includes fold-out drying racks for almost all spaces and requirements. Durable, robust and functional, they can withstand wind and weather while saving energy and money - just like the rotary dryers.

1 Source: co2online.de

To our shareholders

C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t

C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s

F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n

Key figures of the Group

Annual report 2022

2021

Turnover

Group

m€

288.3

Household

m€

230.8

Wellbeing

m€

25.5

Private Label

m€

32.0

Profitability

Gross margin

%

42.3

Cash flow from operating activities

m€

16.4

Free cash flow

m€

9.6

Foreign currency result

m€

1.2

EBIT

m€

20.1

EBIT margin

%

7.0

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

m€

19.3

Net result for the period

m€

14.2

Net return on turnover

%

4.9

Return on equity

%

12.7

Return on total capital

%

5.9

ROCE

%

13.8

Share

Net result for the period per share1

1.49

Free cash flow per share1

1.00

Dividend per share

1.05

Employees at the end of the year

People

1,080

Investments

m€

7.3

Depreciation and amortisation

m€

7.8

Balance sheet total

m€

238.8

Equity

m€

111.3

Equity ratio

%

46.6

  1. Not including repurchased treasury shares.
  2. Dividend proposal.

2022

251.5

204.2

16.1

31.2

38.7

14.0

8.8

2.9

2.8

1.1

2.3

1.2

0.5

1.1

0.6

1.8

0.13

0.92

0.70 2

1,063

5.4

7.5

216.1

112.5

52.0

Change

  • 12.8%
  • 11.5%
  • 36.8%
  • 2.7%
  • 3.6 pps
  • 14.7%
  • 8.2%
  • 100.0%
  • 86.2%
  • 5.9 pps
  • 88.1%
  • 91.5%
  • 4.4 pps
  • 11.6 pps
  • 5.3 pps
  • 12.0 pps
  • 91.3%
  • 8.0%
  • 33.3%
  • 1.6%
  • 25.9%
  • 4.0%
  • 9.5%

1.0%

5.4 pps

m€ 251.5

turnover 2022

m€ 2.8

EBIT 2022

m€ 8.8

free cash flow

1,063

employees

Leifheit Group

003

To our shareholders

Content

Leifheit Group Annual report 2022

C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t

C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s

F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n

To our shareholders

Consolidated financial statements

005

Leifheit Group

056

Statement of comprehensive income

009

Foreword of the Board of Management

057

Balance sheet

012

Report of the Supervisory Board

058

Statement of changes in equity

016

The Leifheit share

059

Statement of cash flow

060

Notes

Combined management report

Further information

020

Foundations of the Group

025

Economic environment

101

Responsibility statement

028

Net assets, financial position and

102

Auditor's report

results of operations of the Group

109

Key figures 5-year history

038

Non-financial performance indicators

110

Information, Disclaimer, Financial calendar, Legal notice

  1. Opportunities and risks report
  1. Group forecast
  1. Legal information
  2. Notes to the annual financial statements of Leifheit AG (HGB)

004

To o u r s h a re h o l d e r s

C o m b i n e d m a n a g e m e n t re p o r t

Leifheit Group

Our mission

We make

C o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l s t a t e m e n t s

F u r t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n

Scaling up Success

your

ter valu

e

et

B

mon

ey

f

o

r

everyday

life

at home

easier

g

n

i

t

s

a

y

l

-

t

g

i

l

n

a

u

o

L

q

r

s

o

i

t

r

c

e

u

p

d

u

o

S

r

p

K

n

o

w

e

n

t

f

h

a

f

e

r

d

c

o

v

t

u

e

i

g

r

v

t

h

i e

s

i

n

g

d i s B

t r

r i o

b a

u d t i o n

report2022

and more

Annual

convenient.

Demand

Demand

Proﬁt

Making life

Stability

at home easy and

Growth

convenient

Leifheit Group

005

Disclaimer

Leifheit AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:07:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 251 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2023 2,80 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
Net Debt 2023 5,01 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
P/E ratio 2023 55,1x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 155 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 023
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart LEIFHEIT AG
Duration : Period :
Leifheit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,25 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henner Rinsche Chief Executive Officer
Marco Keul Chief Financial Officer
Günter Blaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Igor Iraeta Munduate Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Standke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEIFHEIT AG20.19%170
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC12.58%57 769
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.13.96%22 419
THE CLOROX COMPANY17.74%20 409
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-12.98%10 443
LION CORPORATION-3.63%3 085
