NASSAU (dpa-AFX) - There is a change at the top of household goods manufacturer Leifheit: after around four years, Henner Rinsche will leave as CEO of Leifheit AG at the end of July, the group announced in Nassau an der Lahn. The supervisory board and Rinsche reached an amicable agreement on this on Saturday. The supervisory board is confident that it will be able to appoint a successor to Rinsche in the near future, it said.

The former Chairman of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf AG, Stefan De Loecker, will take over the position for the transition period. During this time, De Loecker will rest his mandate as deputy chairman of the supervisory board of Leifheit AG. The change at the top will not change the structure of the board members' portfolios, Leifheit further announced. Rinsche had been in the post since June 2019.

Leifheit AG produces, for example, rotary clothes dryers, floor mops and scales. The company had been founded in September 1959./rtt/DP/he