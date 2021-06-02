DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share



02.06.2021 / 13:37

- All agenda items approved by a large majority

- Dividend per share increased from EUR 0.55 in 2020 to EUR 1.05 in 2021

- Strong first quarter of 2021, with a 25.5% increase in turnover and an EBIT growth of 96.0% compared to the first quarter of the previous year



Nassau, 2 June 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2021 Annual General meeting today. To avoid health risks for shareholders, employees and the members of Group organs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held in virtual form. At the event, 62.63% of the share capital was represented.

All agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2020. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt/Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2021.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the successful business development of the Leifheit Group in 2020. It also gave an overview of the results for the first quarter of 2021, during which the Group was able to continue its growth course from the previous year. Finally, it provided an outlook for the remaining financial year, which will continue to be influenced by the implementation of the Scaling up Success growth strategy, as well as by challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, says: "In financial year 2020, we focused on implementing our Scaling up Success growth strategy in order to create the conditions for sustainable turnover growth and increased profitability. This strategy generated positive effects in all sectors in 2020, and continues to be the basis for our performance success. The TV advertising for the brands Soehnle and Leifheit also contributed significantly to the positive business development in the first quarter of 2021. Our current TV campaigns - for example, for the innovative Regulus Aqua PowerVac cordless vacuum wiper with its 'very good' rating or the Soehnle Style Sense Safe 300 bathroom scale with its 'very good' score - are continuing to present our consumers in the important home market of Germany with a select range of products. At the same time, we are becoming more and more active in the international markets and will be advertising on TV in Italy and France for the very first time."

The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published on the website at agm.leifheit-group.com.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products - two of Germany's best-known household brands - are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

Germany

ir@leifheit.com

+49 2604 977218