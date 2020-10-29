Log in
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/29/2020 | 04:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2020 / 09:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.50 EUR 32.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 32467.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.50 EUR 32500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


29.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63322  29.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

