Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/29/2020 | 04:45am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.10.2020 / 09:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Karsten
|Last name(s):
|Schmidt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|32.50 EUR
|32.50 EUR
|32.50 EUR
|32467.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|32.50 EUR
|32500.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Stock Exchange Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
