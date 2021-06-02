Log in
    LEI   DE0006464506

LEIFHEIT AG

(LEI)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share

06/02/2021 | 07:39am EDT
DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share 
2021-06-02 / 13:37 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
- All agenda items approved by a large majority 
- Dividend per share increased from EUR 0.55 in 2020 to EUR 1.05 in 2021 
- Strong first quarter of 2021, with a 25.5% increase in turnover and an EBIT growth of 96.0% compared to the first 
quarter of the previous year 
Nassau, 2 June 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in 
Europe, successfully held its 2021 Annual General meeting today. To avoid health risks for shareholders, employees and 
the members of Group organs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held in virtual 
form. At the event, 62.63% of the share capital was represented. 
All agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved 
the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2020. KPMG AG 
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt/Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2021. 
At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the successful business development of the 
Leifheit Group in 2020. It also gave an overview of the results for the first quarter of 2021, during which the Group 
was able to continue its growth course from the previous year. Finally, it provided an outlook for the remaining 
financial year, which will continue to be influenced by the implementation of the Scaling up Success growth strategy, 
as well as by challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, says: "In financial year 2020, we focused on 
implementing our Scaling up Success growth strategy in order to create the conditions for sustainable turnover growth 
and increased profitability. This strategy generated positive effects in all sectors in 2020, and continues to be the 
basis for our performance success. The TV advertising for the brands Soehnle and Leifheit also contributed 
significantly to the positive business development in the first quarter of 2021. Our current TV campaigns - for 
example, for the innovative Regulus Aqua PowerVac cordless vacuum wiper with its 'very good' rating or the Soehnle 
Style Sense Safe 300 bathroom scale with its 'very good' score - are continuing to present our consumers in the 
important home market of Germany with a select range of products. At the same time, we are becoming more and more 
active in the international markets and will be advertising on TV in Italy and France for the very first time." 
The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published on the website at agm.leifheit-group.com. 
About Leifheit 
Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group 
divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products 
- two of Germany's best-known household brands - are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French 
subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product 
range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and 
wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at 
www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de. 
Contact: 
Leifheit AG 
56377 Nassau 
Germany 
ir@leifheit.com 
+49 2604 977218 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft 
              Leifheitstraße 1 
              56377 Nassau 
              Germany 
Phone:        02604 977-0 
Fax:          02604 977-340 
E-mail:       ir@leifheit.com 
Internet:     www.leifheit-group.com 
ISIN:         DE0006464506 
WKN:          646450 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1203704 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203704 2021-06-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203704&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 07:38 ET (11:38 GMT)

