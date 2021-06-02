PRESS RELEASE : Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share

DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share
- All agenda items approved by a large majority
- Dividend per share increased from EUR 0.55 in 2020 to EUR 1.05 in 2021
- Strong first quarter of 2021, with a 25.5% increase in turnover and an EBIT growth of 96.0% compared to the first
quarter of the previous year
Nassau, 2 June 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in
Europe, successfully held its 2021 Annual General meeting today. To avoid health risks for shareholders, employees and
the members of Group organs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held in virtual
form. At the event, 62.63% of the share capital was represented.
All agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved
the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2020. KPMG AG
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt/Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2021.
At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the successful business development of the
Leifheit Group in 2020. It also gave an overview of the results for the first quarter of 2021, during which the Group
was able to continue its growth course from the previous year. Finally, it provided an outlook for the remaining
financial year, which will continue to be influenced by the implementation of the Scaling up Success growth strategy,
as well as by challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, says: "In financial year 2020, we focused on
implementing our Scaling up Success growth strategy in order to create the conditions for sustainable turnover growth
and increased profitability. This strategy generated positive effects in all sectors in 2020, and continues to be the
basis for our performance success. The TV advertising for the brands Soehnle and Leifheit also contributed
significantly to the positive business development in the first quarter of 2021. Our current TV campaigns - for
example, for the innovative Regulus Aqua PowerVac cordless vacuum wiper with its 'very good' rating or the Soehnle
Style Sense Safe 300 bathroom scale with its 'very good' score - are continuing to present our consumers in the
important home market of Germany with a select range of products. At the same time, we are becoming more and more
active in the international markets and will be advertising on TV in Italy and France for the very first time."
The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published on the website at agm.leifheit-group.com.
About Leifheit
Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group
divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products
- two of Germany's best-known household brands - are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French
subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product
range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and
wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at
www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
Germany
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
