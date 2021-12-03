Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Leigh Creek Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCK   AU000000LCK5

LEIGH CREEK ENERGY LIMITED

(LCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.14 AUD   +3.70%
03:22aLEIGH CREEK ENERGY : Appendix 3Y x 2
PU
03:12aLEIGH CREEK ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LCK
PU
12/01LEIGH CREEK ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - LCK
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leigh Creek Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LCK

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

LEIGH CREEK ENERGY LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted option

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

1,463,980 03/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LEIGH CREEK ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

107531822

1.3

ASX issuer code

LCK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Unlisted options issued to directors in accordance with the 2021 AGM.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted option

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02431168-2A1328518?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

2/12/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

LCK Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

1,463,980

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issued to executive directors as short term incentives.

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

As above.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leigh Creek Energy Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M -9,59 M -9,59 M
Net cash 2021 22,6 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 116 M 82,7 M 82,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phillip J. Staveley Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Daniel Justyn Douglas Peters Executive Chairman
Cristian Bolda General Manager-Operations
Murray K. Chatfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Zhe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEIGH CREEK ENERGY LIMITED-17.65%83
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.19%93 988
EOG RESOURCES, INC.73.57%50 645
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED69.07%47 528
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 683
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.04%43 214