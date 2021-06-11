Leisure Acquisition : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 7, 2021, Leisure Acquisition Corp (the 'LACQ') entered into exchange agreements with each of the holders of (i) LACQ's warrants issued by LACQ to its sponsors, which are affiliates of A. Lorne Weil, the Executive Chairman of LACQ and Daniel B. Silvers, the Chief Executive Officer of LACQ, and its strategic investor, which is an affiliate of HG Vora Capital Management LLC, in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of LACQ's initial public offering (the 'Private Placement Warrants') and (ii) other private warrants held by LACQ's sponsors, the strategic investor, certain members of management and unaffiliated parties. Pursuant to the exchange agreements, each of these holders exchanged their warrants for new private warrants. The Private Placement Warrants were issued pursuant to the warrant agreement under which LACQ's public warrants were also issued (the 'Warrant Agreement') and the other private placement warrants were on the same terms as the Private Placement Warrants. The new private warrants are on the same terms as the Private Placement Warrants, except that they are not issued under the Warrant Agreement and are non-transferable except to permitted transferees. In addition, the exchange agreement with the sponsor and the strategic investor provide that any warrants issued under the Expense Advancement Agreement dated December 1, 2017 among LACQ, the sponsors and the strategic investor, as amended, will be on the same terms as the new private warrants. LACQ believes that this exchange will enable LACQ to treat the private warrants as equity and not liabilities in its financial statements following completion of the proposed transaction with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ('Ensysce').

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

See Item 1.01. An aggregate of 8,391,289 Private Placement Warrants and other private warrants were exchanged for new private warrants in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act') pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) of the Act. The terms of the Private Placement Warrants are described under Exhibit 4.5 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021Description of Registrant's Securities.

