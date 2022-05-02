Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Leisure & Resorts World Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LR   PHY525731394

LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORPORATION

(LR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-28
1.270 PHP    0.00%
12:37aLEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/05LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Comprehensive Corporate Disclosure on Issuance of Shares
PU
03/21LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Comprehensive Corporate Disclosure on Issuance of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leisure & Resorts World : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

05/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Leisure & Resorts World CorporationLR PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type 2021 Amended General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date May 2, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

Please see attached 2021 Amended GIS of LRWC filed with SEC on 29 April 2022.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Carol Padilla
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Leisure and Resorts World Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORPORATION
12:37aLEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/05LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Comprehensive Corporate Disclosure on Issuance of Shares
PU
03/21LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Comprehensive Corporate Disclosure on Issuance of Shares
PU
03/09Leisure & Resorts World to Raise Around $40 Million Via Private Placement
MT
03/08LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Press Release
PU
02/22LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or App..
PU
02/22Leisure & Resorts World Corporation Approves Executive Changes
CI
02/22LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or App..
PU
02/22Leisure & Resorts World Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
02/09Leisure & Resorts World Corporation Announces Resignation of Restituto O. Bundoc as Dir..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 583 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net income 2020 -1 298 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2020 4 573 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 687 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 668
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Leisure & Resorts World Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Ming Tsui President & Director
Eusebio H. Tanco Chairman
John Cornejo Chief Technology Officer
Kristine Margaret R. Delos Reyes Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Lawrence T. Cobankiat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORPORATION-14.77%90
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.87%25 329
EVOLUTION AB-20.20%22 302
SANDS CHINA LTD-2.86%18 194
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-30.87%17 934
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-22.75%16 034