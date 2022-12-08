Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lekoil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEK   KYG5462G1073

LEKOIL LIMITED

(LEK)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-30
0.7300 GBX    0.00%
IN BRIEF: Lekoil to change name to Fenikso as reaches legal settlement
AN
12/07TRADING UPDATES: Ryanair extends CEO contract; Sovereign eye demerger
AN
06/09Lekoil Limited Announces Changes Its Directorate
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Lekoil to change name to Fenikso as reaches legal settlement

12/08/2022 | 09:42am EST
Lekoil Ltd - Cayman Islands-based litigation asset company with an investment in oil & gas assets in Nigeria - Lekoil Nigeria Ltd on Thursday confirms the announcement made by Lekoil Ltd late Wednesday that the two sides have agreed to end all legal proceedings against each other and settle all claims. As part of the deal, the two companies agree to surrender all shares in each other.

Lekoil Ltd agrees to waive all rights to repayment of debts owed by Lekoil Nigeria and Olalekan Akinyanmi, the former CEO of Lekoil Ltd. Lekoil Ltd also will grant a new loan of USD51.9 million to Lekoil Oil & Gas Investments Ltd in consideration for the transfer to LOGI of loans made to Lekoil Nigeria, the release of security related to those loans, and the waiver of any repayment due for the loans.

As part of the settlement, Lekoil will change its name to Fenikso Ltd and stop using the Lekoil name or brand.

On Wednesday, Savannah Energy Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, agreed to terminate the option agreement that gave Savannah Energy Investments the option to take an assignment of a USD135 million loan between Lekoil Ltd and Mayfair Assets & Trust Ltd, a subsidiary of Lekoil Nigeria. Savannah Energy also will release its security interests over OPL 310, a Nigerian oil block, and all of its shares in Lekoil Ltd.

Lekoil current stock price: last traded on AQSE in London at 069 pence on December 1 for GBP5.5 million market capitalisation.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.14% 78.16 Delayed Quote.2.29%
LEKOIL LIMITED 0.00% 0.73 End-of-day quote.-23.16%
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC 2.99% 25.85 Delayed Quote.11.56%
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC 1.36% 2.534 Delayed Quote.-42.53%
WTI 1.74% 73.797 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 16,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,86x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,54 M 6,74 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 100%
Chart LEKOIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lekoil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olapade O. Durotoye Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel Olotu Chief Technical Officer
Thomas Donald Richardson Non-Executive Director
Marco D'Attanasio Non-Executive Director
Adeoye Adefulu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEKOIL LIMITED-23.16%7
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.58%333 591
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.16%143 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.02%74 105
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.37%60 883
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 725