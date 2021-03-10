Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lekoil Limited    LEK   KYG5462G1073

LEKOIL LIMITED

(LEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lekoil : Director Loan - Update

03/10/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNS Number : 8314R Lekoil Limited

10 March 2021

10 March 2021

Lekoil Limited

("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

Director Loan - Update

LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, announces that the Board of the Company has decided to apply a portion of the salary payable to Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi, a director of the Company, towards the repayment of the loan provided to him by the Company (the "Loan") as contemplated within the amendment to the agreement as announced on 18 December 2020 (the "Amended Loan Agreement").

Under the terms of the Amended Loan Agreement, Mr. Akinyanmi was due to make the second instalment payment of US$413,523 on or before 9 March 2021. As the Company has not received this payment, the following action under the terms of the amended loan agreement has been initiated such that a portion of the salary payable to Mr. Akinyanmi shall be applied towards the Loan, as agreed in the Amended Loan Agreement as a method of default recovery, until the repayment schedule is satisﬁed. As the Company considers the Loan to be in default, under the agreement, an additional interest of 4% per annum will be applied to amounts in arrears under the agreed payment schedule. As at 9 March 2021, the outstanding balance of the Loan provided to Mr. Akinyanmi was approximately US$1.5 million. In applying this arrangement, the Company's reserves its rights under the Loan agreement, without prejudice, and at law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please visit w w w .le koil.com or contact:

LEKOIL Limit ed

Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications Ore Bajomo, Investor Relations

+44 20 7457 2020

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 20 3470 0470

John Mackay / Jeff Keating / Stuart Gledhill / Richard Hail

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7186 9030

Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas

Instinctif (Financial PR)

Mark Garraway / Galyna Kulachek / Sarah Hourahane

+44 20 7457 2020 le koil@instinctif.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

UPDBXGDXRXBDGBG

Disclaimer

Lekoil Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEKOIL LIMITED
08:51aLEKOIL  : Director Loan - Update
PU
02/24LEKOIL  : Shares Sink 14% as Mayfair Receives Cost, Revenue Sharing Termination ..
MT
01/11LEKOIL  : Appoints New Chairman; Shares Jump 13%
MT
01/09Nigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01/08Nigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01/08Nigerian oil firm Lekoil fights top shareholder over board
RE
01/08LEKOIL  : Receives Letter For Withdrawal Of Resolution To Remove Chairman
MT
01/08Nigerian oil firm Lekoil fights top shareholder over board
RE
01/07Lekoil shares fall on potential sanctions over Metallon's stake purchase
RE
01/07LEKOIL  : After Press Speculations, Lekoil Confirms Potential Requirements Breac..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,0 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart LEKOIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lekoil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 $
Last Close Price 0,02 $
Spread / Highest target -43,2%
Spread / Average Target -43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward During Chief Financial Officer
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel Olotu Chief Technical Officer
Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEKOIL LIMITED0.00%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.79%78 439
CNOOC LIMITED28.97%53 265
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.60%42 956
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.15%36 139
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.32%33 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ