LEKOIL LIMITED    LEK   KYG5462G1073

LEKOIL LIMITED

(LEK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 03:02:41 am
2 GBX   +6.67%
LEKOIL  : Directorate Change
PU
LEKOIL  : Trading and operational update
PU
LEKOIL  : Director Loan - Update
PU
Lekoil : Directorate Change

04/15/2021 | 03:21am EDT
RNS Number : 5704V

Lekoil Limited

15 April 2021

15 April 2021

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Lekoil Limited

("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Lekoil, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, announces the following Board change.

George Maxwell, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has tended his resignation to focus on his new role as CEO of VAALCO Energy, Inc., Mr. Maxwell will be stepping down from his committee memberships later this week but has indicated that he is willing to remain on the board until 30 April 2021 (if required) to ensure an orderly transition.

Further to the Company's announcement of 8 January 2021, the following details in relation to the appointment of Thomas Donald Richardson (aged 39) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships

Past directorships held within the

last five years

TDR Enterprise Holdings Ltd

Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

TDR Enterprise Ltd

Nostrum Oil & Gas UK Ltd

TDR Property Investments

Cothill Educational Trust

Metallon UK ltd

Sokoni Ventures

Bulawayo Mining Company

Sokoni Medical

-

138-140 Gloucester Terrace (Management)

Ltd.

As at the date of this announcement Mr Richardson holds no ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the share capital of the Company.

Mr. Richardson is the Chief Executive Office of Metallon Corporation which holds 81,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the Company.

The following details in relation to the appointment of Michael Onochie Ajukwu (aged 64) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships

Past directorships held within the

last five years

MTN Nigeria

Mobax Nigeria Ltd

International Breweries Ltd

Intafact Beverages Ltd

Sterling Bank plc

Tigerbrands SA

Munca Properties Investment Ltd

MU&A Global Services Ltd

FAL Limited

Novotel Hotels Nigeria Ltd

Broad Street Capital Partners

As at the date of this announcement Mr Ajukwu holds no ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the share capital of the Company.

The following details in relation to the appointment of George Walter Mitchell Maxwell (aged 55) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships

Past directorships held within the

last five years

Rising Stag Investments Limited

Eland Oil & Gas Limited (PLC)

Hirola Energy Ltd

Elcrest Exploration & Production Limited

Vaalco Energy, Inc.

Wester Ord Oil & Gas Limited

-

Tarland Oil & Gas Limited

-

Eland Oil & Gas Nigeria Ltd

-

Elstar Exploration & Production Nigeria

Limited

-

Wester Ord Nigeria Limited

-

Westport Oil Limited

As at the date of this announcement Mr Maxwell holds no ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the share capital of the Company.

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.lekoil.comor contact:

LEKOIL Limited

Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications

Ore Bajomo, Investor Relations

+44 20 7457 2020

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

John Mackay / Jeff Keating / Stuart Gledhill /

+44 20 3470 0470

Richard Hail

Instinctif (Financial PR)

+44 20 7457 2020

Mark Garraway / Galyna Kulachek / Sarah

lekoil@instinctif.com

Hourahane

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

BOADKPBKOBKKCQD

Disclaimer

Lekoil Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
