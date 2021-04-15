Lekoil : Directorate Change

RNS Number : 5704V

Lekoil Limited

15 April 2021

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Lekoil Limited

("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Lekoil, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, announces the following Board change.

George Maxwell, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has tended his resignation to focus on his new role as CEO of VAALCO Energy, Inc., Mr. Maxwell will be stepping down from his committee memberships later this week but has indicated that he is willing to remain on the board until 30 April 2021 (if required) to ensure an orderly transition.

Further to the Company's announcement of 8 January 2021, the following details in relation to the appointment of Thomas Donald Richardson (aged 39) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships Past directorships held within the last five years TDR Enterprise Holdings Ltd Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc TDR Enterprise Ltd Nostrum Oil & Gas UK Ltd TDR Property Investments Cothill Educational Trust Metallon UK ltd Sokoni Ventures Bulawayo Mining Company Sokoni Medical - 138-140 Gloucester Terrace (Management) Ltd.

As at the date of this announcement Mr Richardson holds no ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the share capital of the Company.

Mr. Richardson is the Chief Executive Office of Metallon Corporation which holds 81,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the Company.

The following details in relation to the appointment of Michael Onochie Ajukwu (aged 64) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships Past directorships held within the last five years MTN Nigeria Mobax Nigeria Ltd International Breweries Ltd Intafact Beverages Ltd Sterling Bank plc Tigerbrands SA Munca Properties Investment Ltd MU&A Global Services Ltd FAL Limited Novotel Hotels Nigeria Ltd Broad Street Capital Partners

As at the date of this announcement Mr Ajukwu holds no ordinary shares of US$0.00005 par value each in the share capital of the Company.

The following details in relation to the appointment of George Walter Mitchell Maxwell (aged 55) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules: