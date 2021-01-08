Nigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder

* Lekoil shareholders vote in favour of expanding board
* Lekoil loses fight against top shareholder Metallon
* Ministry of Petroleum warns Lekoil over change in control
LAGOS/JOHANNESBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of
London-listed Nigerian oil company Lekoil voted on
Friday to approve an investor's bid to add three members to the
company's board, in the culmination of a bitter dispute between
its founder and its biggest shareholder.
The dispute between Lekoil founder and chief executive Lekan
Akinyanmi and top shareholder Metallon even drew in Nigeria's
Ministry of Petroleum, and created more unwanted public turmoil
for the company, which was caught out by a fraudulent loan last
year.
A large majority of shareholders approved Metallon's
proposal to appoint Metallon CEO Thomas Richardson along with
two others to the Lekoil board, expanding it to seven members.
Lekoil said Chairman Mark Simmonds would stand down from
that role with immediate effect, and would stand down from the
board at the next annual general meeting. The newly enlarged
board will appoint his replacement.
Metallon, a private investment company that owns three gold
mines in Zimbabwe, became a shareholder of Lekoil last March and
now has a 15.1% stake, making it the top investor.
It says its proposal to expand the board will improve
corporate governance and increase scrutiny of Lekoil's finances.
"Today's EGM result has delivered a clear mandate for
change, in line with Metallon's primary objective of a
strengthened board, greater oversight and stronger governance at
Lekoil, in order to unlock greater shareholder value for all,"
Metallon CEO Richardson said in a statement after the vote.
Akinyanmi fought the change, and has said that if Metallon
succeeded, they could be in "a very strong position to make a
takeover attempt."
After the vote, Akinyanmi struck a conciliatory tone.
"Now it is time to move forward and start the process of
healing and reconciliation as we focus on our common and shared
objective of creating and delivering value for all our
stakeholders," he said.
However, Metallon's build-up of a stake in Lekoil since last
year is now under scrutiny from Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum
Resources.
Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, sent a
letter to Lekoil on Dec. 30 warning that it should have been
informed about "such significant change of shareholding."
Ministry spokesman Garba Deen Muhammad confirmed on Thursday
the letter and said that ministerial consent is required for
acquisition or transfer of ownership transactions. Lekoil said
on Thursday that it had advised Metallon to liaise with the
ministry. Metallon declined to comment.
Lekoil's share price fell by more than 14% at one point on
Friday on uncertainty about board changes and the ministry's
concerns, but it rebounded after the shareholder vote to close
down 2.8% at 1.725p.
A year ago, Lekoil's share price plunged after it said that
a $184 million loan it had announced from the Qatar Investment
Authority was a "complex facade" by individuals pretending to
represent the authority.
The low share price and weak oil prices attracted Metallon,
which was looking to diversify beyond gold, CEO Richardson told
Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday. It began purchasing
shares last March.
But Metallon later encountered concerns, including high
general and administrative expenses (GA) and a $1.9 million loan
to Akinyanmi.
"We are very concerned that... there is simply a lack of
desire by certain directors to have a board with proper
governance structures and oversight of management," Metallon
said in a Dec. 11 letter to Lekoil shareholders.
Renaissance Capital analyst Nikolas Stefanou said Lekoil's
GA spending, which was $21.4 million in 2019, was high compared
with its asset base. He said other "red flags" included the
resignation of Lekoil's nominated adviser and one of its brokers
in the past two months.
"There are some very serious governance issues that need to
be addressed," Stefanou said.
Akinyanmi said on Thursday that the GA was appropriate given
costly efforts to develop another oil field, OPL 310, which he
said was a valuable asset worth developing.
(Reporting by Libby George in Lagos and Helen Reid in
Johannesburg; Editing by Susan Fenton)