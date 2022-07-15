Lelon Electronics : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividends payout ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/07/15 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: The amount of cash dividends is NT$522,812,246. NTD $3.2 per share . 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: The amount of cash dividends is NT$522,812,246. NTD $3.19791867 per share . 4.Reason for the change: Due to the conversion of company's convertible corporate bonds into ordinary shares, the total numbers of shares outstanding have been changed and the payout ratio of cash dividend is adjusted accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Chairman of Board is authorized to adjust the dividend payout ratio based on resolution made on 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 29, 2022.