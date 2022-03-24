Log in
    2472   TW0002472008

LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(2472)
  Report
Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (SuZhou) Co., Ltd. under the Article 22-1-2&22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:48:38
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics
(SuZhou) Co., Ltd. under the Article 22-1-2&22-1-3 of
Regulations  Governing Loaning of Funds
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/24
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: Lelon Electronics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender: Lelon Electronics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
   and Lelon Electronics (SuZhou) Co., Ltd. are subsidiaries (100%) of the
   same company (Liro Electronics Co., Ltd.).
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): NT$ 1,639,117
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NT$221,900
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): NT$221,900
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
   allocate: Yes.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date ofoccurrence: NT$443,800
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):N/A,0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): NT$1,206,809
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$-149645
5.Method of calculation of interest:Borrowing rate of 2.5%, on monthly basis
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
 Due date is strating from the first loan within 3 years
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):occurrence (thousand NTD): NT$665,700
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:11.14%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 subsidiary itself
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The latest financial statement is year 2021.
 Date of exchange rate of Taiwan Business Bank: 2022/02/25

Disclaimer

Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
