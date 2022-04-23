Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for resume production.
04/23/2022 | 01:39am EDT
Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/23
Time of announcement
13:30:03
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics
(Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for resume production.
Date of events
2022/04/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/23
2.Company name:Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.47% of the company's indirectly owned
subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
Starting from 04/15 23:00 to 04/22 23:00, part of Suzhou plant
was suspended in line with the local government's epidemic
prevention and control policies. Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
resume production currently.
6.Countermeasures:
The company will take contingency measures to ensure the
the safety and health of employees in accordance with local government
regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 05:38:01 UTC.