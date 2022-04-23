Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for resume production.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/23 2.Company name:Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.47% of the company's indirectly owned subsidiaries 5.Cause of occurrence: Starting from 04/15 23:00 to 04/22 23:00, part of Suzhou plant was suspended in line with the local government's epidemic prevention and control policies. Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. resume production currently. 6.Countermeasures: The company will take contingency measures to ensure the the safety and health of employees in accordance with local government regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.