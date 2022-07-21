Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors
Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
12:27:19
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics
(Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for the distribution of the
dividends approved by the board of directors
Date of events
2022/07/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/21
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:RMB 99,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Disclaimer
Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
