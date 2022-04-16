Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended in response to epidemic prevention requirements.
04/16/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/04/16
Time of announcement
19:47:42
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics
(Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended
in response to epidemic prevention requirements.
Date of events
2022/04/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/16
2.Company name:Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.47% of the company's indirectly owned
subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
Starting from 04/15 23:00 to 04/22 23:00, part of Suzhou plant
was suspended in line with the local government's epidemic
prevention and control policies.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) The company will take contingency measures to ensure the
safety and health of employees in accordance with local
government regulations.
(2) The production capacity of the partly suspended factory
will be replaced by other factories.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There is no significant impact to the Company's operations and
financial.
Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 12:03:04 UTC.