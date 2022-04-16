Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended in response to epidemic prevention requirements.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/16 2.Company name:Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.47% of the company's indirectly owned subsidiaries 5.Cause of occurrence: Starting from 04/15 23:00 to 04/22 23:00, part of Suzhou plant was suspended in line with the local government's epidemic prevention and control policies. 6.Countermeasures: (1) The company will take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees in accordance with local government regulations. (2) The production capacity of the partly suspended factory will be replaced by other factories. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There is no significant impact to the Company's operations and financial.