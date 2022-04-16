Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lelon Electronics Corp.
  News
  Summary
    2472   TW0002472008

LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(2472)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
62.80 TWD   -1.72%
08:04aLELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended in response to epidemic prevention requirements.
PU
03/24Lelon Electronics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24LELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (SuZhou) Co., Ltd. under the Article 22-1-2&22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lelon Electronics : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended in response to epidemic prevention requirements.

04/16/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/16 Time of announcement 19:47:42
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics
(Suzhou) for the operation has been partly suspended
in response to epidemic prevention requirements.
Date of events 2022/04/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/16
2.Company name:Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.47% of the company's indirectly owned
 subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Starting from 04/15 23:00 to 04/22 23:00, part of Suzhou plant
 was suspended in line with the local government's epidemic
 prevention and control policies.
6.Countermeasures:
 (1) The company will take contingency measures to ensure the
     safety and health of employees in accordance with local
     government regulations.
 (2) The production capacity of the partly suspended factory
     will be replaced by other factories.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 There is no significant impact to the Company's operations and
 financial.

Disclaimer

Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 12:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 10 230 M 351 M 351 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2 849
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lelon Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Wu General Manager & Director
Yi Chun Lin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Te Chuan Wu Chairman
Chi Wei Lin Independent Director
Cheng Ming Ou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.-5.71%351
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-25.08%39 356
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-16.36%38 764
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-24.19%9 349
E INK HOLDINGS INC.12.91%6 671
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-32.59%5 532