Lelon Electronics : Announcement on investment in Mainland China

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/21
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
Liro Electronics Co., Ltd., 89.47% of the company's directly owned
subsidiaries, invest in Lelon Electronics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
USD 25,000,000
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
Lelon Electronics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
USD 40,000,000
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:USD 25,000,000
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Manufacture and sale of capacitor
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:RMB 238,207,294
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:RMB -16,722,370
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:USD 40,000,000
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:NA
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:NA
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:NA
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board of Directors
18.Broker:None
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Long term investment
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/21
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/07/21
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
USD 34,825,000 and HKD 3,000,000
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:64.0%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:14.7%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:16.2%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:USD 29,105,000
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements: 52.9%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:12.2%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:13.4%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2019: NT$ 409,069,000;
2020: NT$559,809,000;
2021: NT$ 658,967,000
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:None
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
35.Name of the CPA firm:NA
36.Name of the CPA:NA
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None