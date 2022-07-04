Log in
    2472   TW0002472008

LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(2472)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
50.30 TWD   -6.85%
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : The appointment of the 1st Audit Committee members
PU
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : The appointment of the 5th Remuneration Committee members
PU
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Board members at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Lelon Electronics : Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date

07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:41:31
Subject 
 Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
   Common stock cash dividend NT$522,812,246.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1) Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds transfer
     termination period: 2022/07/14-2022/08/08. If the bondholders
     intend to apply for conversion, they should apply conversion
     registration with their securities brokers at least 1 business
     day (2022/07/12) before the terminate date (2022/07/14).
 (2) If there is any conversion of convertible corporate bonds before
     the Bonds transfer termination period, the dividend rate and the
     conversion price of convertible corporate bonds will be adjusted,
     and a separate announcement will be made.
 (3) The cash dividend distribution date will be 2022/08/29.

Disclaimer

Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 957 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2021 982 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2021 89,1 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,80%
Capitalization 8 222 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 849
Free-Float 54,5%
Technical analysis trends LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Wu General Manager & Director
Yi Chun Lin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Te Chuan Wu Chairman
Chi Wei Lin Independent Director
Cheng Ming Ou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.-24.47%276
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-31.20%35 833
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-21.55%33 836
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.5.85%12 412
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD126.57%7 607
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-13.51%6 749