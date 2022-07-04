Lelon Electronics : Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/04 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Common stock cash dividend NT$522,812,246. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/28 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds transfer termination period: 2022/07/14-2022/08/08. If the bondholders intend to apply for conversion, they should apply conversion registration with their securities brokers at least 1 business day (2022/07/12) before the terminate date (2022/07/14). (2) If there is any conversion of convertible corporate bonds before the Bonds transfer termination period, the dividend rate and the conversion price of convertible corporate bonds will be adjusted, and a separate announcement will be made. (3) The cash dividend distribution date will be 2022/08/29.