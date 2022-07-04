Lelon Electronics : Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date
07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
15:41:31
Subject
Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Common stock cash dividend NT$522,812,246.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds transfer
termination period: 2022/07/14-2022/08/08. If the bondholders
intend to apply for conversion, they should apply conversion
registration with their securities brokers at least 1 business
day (2022/07/12) before the terminate date (2022/07/14).
(2) If there is any conversion of convertible corporate bonds before
the Bonds transfer termination period, the dividend rate and the
conversion price of convertible corporate bonds will be adjusted,
and a separate announcement will be made.
(3) The cash dividend distribution date will be 2022/08/29.
Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:06 UTC.