Lelon Electronics : Announcement the record date for capital increase of Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds into common shares

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/21 2.Source of capital increase funds: Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): Total monetary value NT$272,100 Number of shares issued: 27,210 shares 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:NT$10 8.Issue price:N/A 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A 10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:N/A 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:N/A 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as outstanding shares 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:N/A 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company resolved 2022/07/21 as capital increase record date of common shares transferred from convertible bond.