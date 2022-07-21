Lelon Electronics : Announcement the record date for capital increase of Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds into common shares
07/21/2022
Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
12:21:25
Subject
Announcement the record date for capital
increase of Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured
Convertible Bonds into common shares
Date of events
2022/07/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/21
2.Source of capital increase funds:
Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
Total monetary value NT$272,100
Number of shares issued: 27,210 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as outstanding shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:N/A
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company resolved 2022/07/21 as capital increase record date of common
shares transferred from convertible bond.
Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.