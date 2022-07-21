Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lelon Electronics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2472   TW0002472008

LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(2472)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lelon Electronics : Announcement the record date for capital increase of Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds into common shares

07/21/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 12:21:25
Subject 
 Announcement the record date for capital
increase of Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured
Convertible Bonds into common shares
Date of events 2022/07/21 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/21
2.Source of capital increase funds:
  Lelon Electronic Corp 3rd Unsecured Convertible Bonds
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
 No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
 Total monetary value NT$272,100
 Number of shares issued: 27,210 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
 Same as outstanding shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:N/A
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The Company resolved 2022/07/21 as capital increase record date of common
  shares transferred from convertible bond.

Disclaimer

Lelon Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
12:44aLELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (HuiZhou) Co., Ltd. for th..
PU
12:44aLELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of Lelon Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for the..
PU
12:34aLELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement the record date for capital increase of Lelon Electronic ..
PU
07/15LELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividends payout ratio
PU
07/04LELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on the Ex-dividend record date
PU
07/04Lelon Electronics Corp. Announces Distribution of Cash Dividend, Payable on August 29, ..
CI
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : The appointment of the 1st Audit Committee members
PU
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : The appointment of the 5th Remuneration Committee members
PU
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual shareholders meetin..
PU
06/29LELON ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (includi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 957 M - -
Net income 2021 982 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,80%
Capitalization 9 154 M 306 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 849
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lelon Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Wu General Manager & Director
Yi Chun Lin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Te Chuan Wu Chairman
Chi Wei Lin Independent Director
Cheng Ming Ou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LELON ELECTRONICS CORP.-15.92%306
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-28.68%38 741
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-17.96%34 594
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.24.37%14 755
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-5.51%7 407
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD114.63%6 889