Invitation to Annual Results conference 2023/24

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2023/24 and an outlook for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 10.30 am CET

Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich

Program

10.15 – 10.30 Registration 10.30 – 11.15 Presentation in English Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman

Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Borla, Chief Finance Officer 11.15 – 12.00 Questions & Answers 12.00 Standing lunch

Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to Ellen Hugentobler, Dynamics Group, at ehu@dynamicsgroup.ch by Wednesday, 22 May 2024. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.

Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, please register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here.

Audio Webcast

To access the live audio webcast, please use thislink. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM’s website or using the same link.

Full year results documentation

LEM will publish its full year results 2023/24 on 28 May 2024, at 7.00 am CET. The ad hoc announcement, Annual Report and presentation slides will be available on LEM’s website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group: Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch

Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld

Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Borla

Chief Finance Officer