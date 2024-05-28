Welcome

Dear Shareholder,

The challenge of the 2023/24 financial year was to respond to the increasing complexity of the political and economic situation in the world. Looking back, we see two different trends in the two half-year periods. The financial year got off to a good start, and LEM was able to build on the excellent performance of the previous year. Improved supply chains enabled the delivery of the accumulated order backlog and thus strong sales growth. The lower order intake compared to the previous year was to be expected due to the normalization of order patterns to pre-pandemic levels and customers' continued high inventory levels.

From the third quarter of the reporting year, there was a significant economic slowdown in some key markets. China in particular, which had already had a subdued start, developed into a more difficult market with a significant decline in sales. Competition in the field of e-mobility intensified and stocks of components for solar energy were still high.

Supported by its robust business model, which is founded on global mega- trends, LEM performed reasonably well in this challenging environment. Overall, we continued to develop our markets, to drive forward our innovation projects and to further optimize our operational infrastructure.

Sales level maintained despite strong negative currency effect

At CHF 405.8 million, we were able to maintain sales at the previous year's level, even though the currency effect had a strongly negative impact. At constant exchange rates, LEM achieved sales growth of 7.2%. The normalization of customer order patterns is reflected in incoming orders of CHF 243.3 million.

At CHF 81.1 million, EBIT was 12.1% lower than in the previous year, primarily as a result of higher product costs and increased R&D and administration expenses. The EBIT margin reached 20.0%, compared to 22.7% in the previous year. Net profit amounted to CHF 65.3 million, after CHF 75.3 million in the previous financial year.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024, that a dividend of CHF 50 per share be distributed for the 2023/24 financial year.

Heterogeneous development in the businesses

The slowdown in the economic environment as well as customers' continued destocking and reduced willingness to invest were particularly noticeable in the Automation business, which traditionally develops in line with the global economy.