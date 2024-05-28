Invitation
Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders of LEM HOLDING SA
Thursday, 27 June 2024, at 15:30 (CEST)
HP/Hive Innovation Lab, Meyrin,
Switzerland
2024
Invitation to the Annual
General Meeting of
Shareholders 2024 of
LEM HOLDING SA
LEM's Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024.
Date and time
Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 15:30 (CEST)
doors open at 15:00 (CEST)
Place
HP/Hive Innovation Lab
Route du Nant-d'Avril 150, 1217 Meyrin, Switzerland
Public transportation
From Geneva, Cornavin: Take the train #L5 (direction La Plaine) and stop at Zimeysa. Then, take the bus #57 (direction Geneva Airport) and exit at the bus stop Satigny, Nant-d'Avril. Walk about 1 minute, the HP/Hive Innovation Lab is across the street.
If taking a taxi from Geneva, Cornavin, please allow for about 20 minutes journey time.
From Geneva Airport: Take the bus #56 (direction Meyrin, Hôpital de La Tour) or bus #57 (direction Zimeysa, gare) and exit at the bus stop Satigny, Nant-d'Avril. Walk about 1 minute, the HP/Hive Innovation Lab is across the street.
If taking a taxi from Geneva Airport, please allow for about 10 minutes journey time.
Car parking
Car parking is available at the HP/Hive Innovation Lab, Route du Nant- d'Avril 150, 1217 Meyrin.
Welcome
Dear Shareholder,
The challenge of the 2023/24 financial year was to respond to the increasing complexity of the political and economic situation in the world. Looking back, we see two different trends in the two half-year periods. The financial year got off to a good start, and LEM was able to build on the excellent performance of the previous year. Improved supply chains enabled the delivery of the accumulated order backlog and thus strong sales growth. The lower order intake compared to the previous year was to be expected due to the normalization of order patterns to pre-pandemic levels and customers' continued high inventory levels.
From the third quarter of the reporting year, there was a significant economic slowdown in some key markets. China in particular, which had already had a subdued start, developed into a more difficult market with a significant decline in sales. Competition in the field of e-mobility intensified and stocks of components for solar energy were still high.
Supported by its robust business model, which is founded on global mega- trends, LEM performed reasonably well in this challenging environment. Overall, we continued to develop our markets, to drive forward our innovation projects and to further optimize our operational infrastructure.
Sales level maintained despite strong negative currency effect
At CHF 405.8 million, we were able to maintain sales at the previous year's level, even though the currency effect had a strongly negative impact. At constant exchange rates, LEM achieved sales growth of 7.2%. The normalization of customer order patterns is reflected in incoming orders of CHF 243.3 million.
At CHF 81.1 million, EBIT was 12.1% lower than in the previous year, primarily as a result of higher product costs and increased R&D and administration expenses. The EBIT margin reached 20.0%, compared to 22.7% in the previous year. Net profit amounted to CHF 65.3 million, after CHF 75.3 million in the previous financial year.
The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024, that a dividend of CHF 50 per share be distributed for the 2023/24 financial year.
Heterogeneous development in the businesses
The slowdown in the economic environment as well as customers' continued destocking and reduced willingness to invest were particularly noticeable in the Automation business, which traditionally develops in line with the global economy.
Automotive achieved weak growth, with developments varying greatly from region to region. Growth was driven by good sales in EMEA and South Korea. In contrast, sales in China, the single most important market, declined against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive environment.
Renewable Energy recorded a good overall business performance, albeit with regional variations. The majority of customers are located in China but export a large proportion of their products, which means that the business also benefits from the good momentum in the USA, for example. The fact that manufacturers of solar inverters and distributors continued to have full stocks had a negative impact.
Energy Distribution & High Precision achieved modest growth in an increasingly competitive environment that also affected OEMs. The DC meter for charging stations continued to sell very well, although growth slowed significantly in the second half of the year.
Track developed strongly in the reporting year, supported by the periodic retrofit business and the positive market environment. The business is subject to very long cycles and benefited from a high order backlog.
Challenges in China balanced out by other regions
In the Chinese market, LEM was confronted with a difficult environment. This was due to slow economic growth, declining exports of solar inverters, lower sales of products for e-mobility and significantly negative currency effects. LEM also saw some market share loss in the highly competitive e-mobility and renewable energy sectors. Increased speed and competitive pressure are the biggest challenges in China. In this environment, we implemented measures to become faster and more agile, focusing on greater customer proximity, increased local R&D and strengthened regional decision-making.
The other Asian markets, particularly Korea and Japan, recorded a broad- based upturn and solid business, partially offsetting the decline in China. The EMEA region performed well initially, but experienced a significant economic slowdown over the course of the year. LEM was able to reduce order backlogs in the first half of the year, after which the market weakened noticeably.
The performance of the Americas region was mixed. This is due to the partial slowdown from the second quarter onwards, which occurred in the Automation segment due to an overall subdued investment activity, and in the Renewable Energies segment as a consequence of political uncertainties.
Megatrends will continue to give tailwind
LEM is benefiting from fundamental, environmentally-friendly developments in the areas of electrification, renewable energies and e-mobility. These megatrends will continue to dominate in the future. LEM consistently exploits the potential of these megatrends. For example, products for EV and hybrid vehicles already account for over 90% of sales in the Automotive business.
In a period characterized by economic uncertainty, the importance of LEM's technology platform, broad range of applications and comprehensive product portfolio, combined with its global presence in research and devel- opment, production and sales, has once again been confirmed.
Further milestones in innovation
LEM continued to drive innovation in the 2023/24 financial year in order to consolidate and further expand its technological leadership. The R&D ratio remains high at 8.3% of sales, and LEM launched 11 new products.
An important milestone in terms of innovation is the partnership with TDK Corporation. TDK will supply next-generation chips for LEM's integrated current sensors, whose outstanding performance parameters will benefit our customers in the automotive and industrial markets.
Also worth mentioning are the innovative solutions for battery management in the Automotive business. The components set standards in the cost-effective fulfillment of redundancy requirements, which is extremely important to OEMs.
LEM also further expanded its research and development capacities in the reporting year. Two new R&D centers were opened in Munich, Germany and Sofia, Bulgaria, and the site in Shanghai, China, was expanded to also host R&D activities.
Global production network expanded with fifth plant in Penang
LEM's customers today are having increased focus on the resilience of their suppliers and are looking for dual sourcing options. To meet these demands, LEM has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a new production facility in Penang, Malaysia. The new production site enables LEM to supply the Asian markets as well as the USA and Europe from Asia. The site is also well positioned in proximity to major semiconductor manu- facturers.
The new production facility has manufactured its first products and will expand its capacity significantly in the future. The fifth plant complements the global network of existing production facilities in Beijing, Sofia, Geneva, and Tokyo.
Dr. Libo Zhang to be elected as new member of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Libo Zhang is an independent Board Professional and Corporate Finance Advisor. Among other mandates, she is a member of the Board of Directors of the Swiss technology group VAT. Previously, Ms. Zhang was CFO of the automotive manufacturer Borgward Group AG in Germany and of FFG Europe & Americas, a worldwide specialist in the tooling machine industry. She has many years of experience in management positions in the areas of finance, controlling and commercial processes in international industrial companies. Ms. Zhang is German citizen and holds a PhD in Economics and an MBA from Georg-AugustUniversity in Göttingen, Germany. The Board of Directors is convinced that with her background, know-howand experience, Ms. Zhang will be a very valuable contributor to the future of LEM.
Sustainability strategy driven forward
Over the financial year 2023/24, LEM is proud to report a strong improvement on sustainability to continue helping its customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Solid foundations have been grounded to build up the LEM sustainability strategy.
On the governance side, a dedicated team has been created with clear roles, responsibilities, and accountabilities throughout the organization from the Strategy Committee to local Green Committees. A Double Materiality Assessment has been conducted highlighting the eight ESG material topics LEM will focus on in the next few years. KPIs for measuring target achievement were defined for those priority areas to comply with the indirect counterproposal to the Responsible Business Initiative in Switzerland, and especially the Due Diligence Transparency Ordinance (regarding Minerals and Metals from Conflict Area and Child Labor), while making progress towards compliance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Furthermore, concrete actions were implemented to improve LEM's ESG posture and reduce its carbon footprint such as management remuneration linked to Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction.
Detailed information on the importance of sustainability for LEM's business strategy and purpose, and on the ESG priorities, can be found in the stand- alone Sustainability Report published for the first time.
Outlook
LEM expects market development to be moderate in the current financial year. The main reason for some headwind is that it will still take time for customers to reduce their inventories, particularly in the Renewable Energy and Automation markets. Based on forecasts from our customers, we expect the situation to improve during the second half of 2024/25.
In the medium to longer term, however, we remain optimistic: the mega- trends that are driving all areas of our business are unbroken. LEM will continue to benefit from this, and we are committed to our R&D roadmap and continue to invest accordingly.
Sincere thanks
After this challenging, intensive and successful year, our thanks go above all to our employees. They put their energy, skills and experience to work for LEM every day. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, we would like to express our sincere thanks for this. We would also like to thank our customers for their trust and you, our shareholders, for your continued long-term support.
Andreas Hürlimann
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
Agenda and proposals
1 Reporting for the financial year 2023/24
- Management report
- Consolidated financial statements of the LEM Group
- Annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA
- Compensation report
- Report on non-financial matters
- Auditors' reports
1.1 Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial
statements of the LEM Group, and the annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA as of 31 March 2024
Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the management report, the consolidated financial statements of the LEM Group and the annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA be approved.
Explanation: Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 no. 3 and 4 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) and our Articles of Incorporation, the Annual General Meeting is responsible for approving the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements.
1.2 Consultative vote on the compensation report 2023/24
Proposal: The Board of Directors recommends that the compensation report 2023/24 as included in the Annual Report be approved (non-binding consultative vote).
Explanation: Pursuant to Article 735 para. 3 no. 4 CO and our Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors submits the compensation report 2023/24 to a consultative vote of the shareholders. The compensation report contains the principles governing the compensation paid to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management and reports on the amounts paid to the members of both corporate bodies for the financial year 2023/24.
LEM Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024
10
