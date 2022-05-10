LEM Holding SA ? Full Year Results 2021/22   Invitation to investor community and media conference

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2021/22 and the outlook for the financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which simultaneously will be available via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:30 am CET
Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich
On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2021/22 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEM?s website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
Program
10.15 ? 10.30:
registration
10.30 ? 11.15:
|
presentation in English
- Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann
- Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld
- Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla
11.15 ? 12.00:
questions and answers
12.00:
standing lunch
Registration
We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 20 May 2022. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.
Audio webcast
Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Vx8RnhTP
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM?s website or using the same link.
Dial-in numbers for conference call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
Yours sincerely
Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld
Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer