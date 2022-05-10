Log in
    LEHN   CH0022427626

LEM HOLDING SA

(LEHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/09 11:30:13 am EDT
1880.00 CHF   -6.70%
LEM Holding SA ? Full Year Results 2021/22   Invitation to investor community and media conference

05/10/2022 | 01:03am EDT
LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
LEM Holding SA ? Full Year Results 2021/22   Invitation to investor community and media conference

10.05.2022 / 07:00

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2021/22 and the outlook for the financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which simultaneously will be available via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:

 

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:30 am CET

Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich

 

On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2021/22 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEM?s website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

 

Program

10.15 ? 10.30:

registration

10.30 ? 11.15:

presentation in English

  • Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann
  • Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld
  • Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla  

11.15 ? 12.00:

questions and answers 

12.00:

standing lunch

 

Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 20 May 2022. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.

Audio webcast

Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Vx8RnhTP

 

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM?s website or using the same link.

 

Dial-in numbers for conference call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf

 

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

 

Yours sincerely

 

Andreas Hürlimann                                    Frank Rehfeld

Chairman of the Board of Directors             Chief Executive Officer

ATTACHMENT: Invitation to investor community and media conference (.pdf)

 

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: LEM HOLDING SA
CHEMIN DES AULX 8
1228 PLAN-LES-OUATES
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)22 706 11 11
Fax: +41 (0)22 794 94 78
E-mail: panda_gva@lem.com
Internet: www.lem.com
ISIN: CH0022427626
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1347667

 
End of News EQS News Service

1347667  10.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
