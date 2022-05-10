LEM Holding SA ? Full Year Results 2021/22   Invitation to investor community and media conference

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2021/22 and the outlook for the financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which simultaneously will be available via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:30 am CET

Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich

On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2021/22 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEM?s website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

Program

10.15 ? 10.30: registration 10.30 ? 11.15: presentation in English Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann

Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld

Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla 11.15 ? 12.00: questions and answers 12.00: standing lunch

Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 20 May 2022. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.

Audio webcast

Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Vx8RnhTP

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM?s website or using the same link.

Dial-in numbers for conference call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely

Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer