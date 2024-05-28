Full Year Results 2023/24

1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024

LEM with solid performance in FY 2023/24

Two different half-year periods in heterogeneous markets

We maintained sales in CHF at prior year level, at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 7.2%

Sales driven mainly by our Track, Renewable Energy and Energy Distribution & High Precision businesses

China challenging due to slow economic growth and declining exports of solar systems; Rest of Asia with strong growth driven by electric and hybrid vehicles; both regions influenced by significantly negative currency effects

EMEA extremely well in all business areas as supply chains normalized; Americas with decent performance in the face of overall subdued investment activity

Gross margin decreased slightly due to higher input cost; continuing investments and build-up costs; the EBIT margin fell to 20.0%; in line with the long-term average

Starting from the previous year's peak, bookings further normalized

LEM benefits from fundamental, environmentally friendly developments in the areas of electrification, renewable energies and e-mobility

New R&D centers and cooperation partner

Customer proximity, local R&D and next generation chips in focus

In China, measures taken to become faster and more agile include focusing on greater customer proximity, strengthening local R&D, and expanding the R&D center in Shanghai alongside the one in Beijing

New R&D center in Sofia, Bulgaria (focus on software development), and in Munich, Germany (semiconductors/ASIC design)

New cooperation partner TDK will supply next- generation sensor elements for our integrated current sensors, whose performance parameters will benefit our customers in the automotive and industrial markets in the long term

With its high investments in R&D, LEM continues to drive innovation to extend its technological leadership

Production network expanded with fifth plant in Penang

Customer proximity, local R&D and next generation chips in focus

To meet our growth needs, LEM expanded its manufacturing capacity with a new facility in Penang, Malaysia

The opening ceremony took place on April 19 in the presence of the Chief Minister of Penang, the Swiss ambassador and business partners

The new site enables LEM to supply the Asian markets as well as the USA and Europe from Asia. It is also well positioned in proximity to semiconductor manufacturers

The facility currently operates three production lines and will significantly expand its capacity in the near future

From around 70 people in April 2024, the headcount will increase to several hundred over the next five years

The fifth plant complements the global network of production facilities in Beijing, Sofia, Geneva, and Tokyo

A leading company in electrical measurement

Five

Automation

Automotive

Renewable

Energy Distribution

Track

Businesses

Energy

& High Precision

FY 2023/24 Sales

120.0

98.6

70.8

60.9

55.5

CHF m

Δ CHF

-11.9%

-2.1%

+5.6%

+2.6%

+29.1%

Δ constant exchange

-5.5%

+6.8%

+14.8%

+8.2%

+35.4%

rates

Sales distribution by business

Growth

Sales

FY 23/24

Q4 23/24

CHF m

vs 22/23

vs 22/23

Automation

120.0

-11.9%

-25.6%

Automotive

98.6

-2.1%

-15.3%

Renewable Energy

70.8

+5.6%

-19.3%

Energy Distribution & High Precision

60.9

+2.6%

-4.2%

Track

55.5

+29.1%

+9.0%

TOTAL

405.8

-0.1%*

-14.9%

* +7.2% at constant exchange rates

Balanced Portfolio

Growth led by Track, Renewable Energy & Energy Distribution

Automation development in line with the global economic trend

Renewable Energy business in China impacted by destocking

The positive market environment in Track was supported by equipment upgrades in Europe

Anticipation of industry trends is crucial to optimally position LEM

Automation

Drives, robots, tooling machines, elevators, and HVAC

FY

FY

Q4

Q4

CHF m

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

Sales

120.0

136.3

25.6

34.5

Significant slowdown in demand after a relatively solid first half of the year

Business driven, among others, by the trend towards sustainable and customer-oriented solutions in manufacturing, especially in EMEA, where LEM is excellently positioned with its products

China with slightly weaker sales due to declining machine exports

Automotive

Battery (EV & CE), motor control, and onboard charging

FY

FY

Q4

Q4

CHF m

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

Sales

98.6

100.7

21.5

25.4

Business showed moderate growth year-on-year with weaker momentum in the second half of the year

Strong demand for battery management systems, engine control and onboard chargers in EMEA and South Korea

Most important market China below prior-year period, cost initiatives and a Key Account program have resulted in the first intended improvements

