LEM with solid performance in FY 2023/24

Two different half-year periods in heterogeneous markets

We maintained sales in CHF at prior year level, at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 7.2%

Sales driven mainly by our Track, Renewable Energy and Energy Distribution & High Precision businesses

China challenging due to slow economic growth and declining exports of solar systems; Rest of Asia with strong growth driven by electric and hybrid vehicles; both regions influenced by significantly negative currency effects

EMEA extremely well in all business areas as supply chains normalized; Americas with decent performance in the face of overall subdued investment activity

Gross margin decreased slightly due to higher input cost; continuing investments and build-up costs; the EBIT margin fell to 20.0%; in line with the long-term average

Starting from the previous year's peak, bookings further normalized

LEM benefits from fundamental, environmentally friendly developments in the areas of electrification, renewable energies and e-mobility