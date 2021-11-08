Log in
    LEHN   CH0022427626

LEM HOLDING SA

(LEHN)
LEM announces results for H1 2021/22: -2-

11/08/2021 | 01:02am EST
A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.

With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com

Contact: Investment community

Andrea Borla, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 22 706 1250

Email: investor@lem.com

Contact: Media

Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a. (CPC)

Nick Miles, miles@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 79 678 76 26

Michael Füglister, fuglister@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 78 839 07 62

Appendix

ATTACHMENTS:

Press Release (pdf): LEM HY Results 2021/22

If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LEM HOLDING SA 
              CHEMIN DES AULX 8 
              1228 PLAN-LES-OUATES 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 (0)22 706 11 11 
Fax:          +41 (0)22 794 94 78 
E-mail:       panda_gva@lem.com 
Internet:     www.lem.com 
ISIN:         CH0022427626 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1246822 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1246822 08-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246822&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 347 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 60,2 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2022 18,1 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 784 M 2 781 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 297
Free-Float 39,3%
