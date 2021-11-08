LEM announces results for H1 2021/22: -2

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.
Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.
With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.
